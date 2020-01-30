So far, 2020 has been a terrible year for horror movies. Audiences loathed the remake of ‘The Grudge’ and last weekend’s ‘The Turning’. Here’s hoping that this weekend’s ‘Gretel & Hansel’ fares better. Orion Pictures certainly hopes so. It seems that this could be the first of a series of movies. The term “shared universe” makes my eyes roll, but this sounds more like a contained series.

As director Osgood Perkins told “The Boo Crew”podcast:

“I don’t wanna say Shrek, but you know how Shrek is all the fairytales, they all coexist, and you’re in that enchanted world? So, the idea is to suggest there isn’t just [this] one [place], there are entities all around and references to other fairytales, and people say things, and there are a couple of easter eggs in the movie that reference other older movies and things. “The idea is that Gretel could certainly go forth from this movie and get into more trouble.”

We shall see. ‘Gretel & Hansel’ was not screened for critics, so that’s usually not a good sign, but we shall see what audiences think when this picture opens this weekend.

‘It’s Sophia Lillis stars as Gretel, with Sammy Leakey as her brother Hansel. ‘Carnival Row’s Alice Krige portrays the disturbing witch who lures them into her hut in the woods.

So how does the idea of a series of Gretel movies incorporating other fairy tales sound to you? Would you be interested in more spooky stories?

Source: Bloody Disgusting