While J.J. Abrams ended up directing ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,’ at one point ‘Jurassic World’ director Colin Trevorrow was slated to direct the final film in the Skywalker Saga. There have been varied reports on why the change in helmers and now Lucasfilm’s Kathleen Kennedy is putting her two cents in on the matter. As one of the primary decision makers for the film’s creation, Kennedy has a unique perspective and inside knowledge of why the change occurred.

The main reason for this change has always been “creative differences,” and while Kennedy isn’t denying that from this interview with io9, she also isn’t putting the blame fully on Trevorrow.

“Colin was at a huge disadvantage not having been a part of Force Awakens and in part of those early conversations because we had a general sense of where the story was going. Like any development process, it was only in the development that we’re looking at a first draft and realizing that it was perhaps heading in a direction that many of us didn’t feel was really quite where we wanted it to go. We were on a schedule, as we often are with these movies, and had to make a tough decision as to whether or not we thought we could get there in the time or not. And as I said, Colin was at a disadvantage because he hadn’t been immersed in everything that we all had starting out with Episode VII.”

This same schedule Kennedy mentioned is also being blamed as the reason why Abrams’ film felt rushed to moviegoers.

While Trevorrow didn’t end up filming the movie, he retains story credit for what audiences ended up seeing, which is interesting as Chris Terrio and J.J. Abrams apparently didn’t read the script he had been working on.

