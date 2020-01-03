Peekaboo! Here Is A Clip From The Grudge Reboot

Horror veteran Lin Shaye is back and ready to creep moviegoers out. In the reboot of ‘The Grudge’, she portrays Faith Matheson, a woman who may be plagued with mental problems, or who may just be attuned to the supernatural.

In this new clip from ‘The Grudge’, she is seen playing peekaboo… but with whom?

Check out the creepy new clip below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In this clip, Jackie Weaver portrays Lorna Moody, the woman attempting to communicate with Faith, whose recent peculiar behaviors have begun to worry her husband William, played by Frankie Faison. Faith reveals that her mysterious “friend” is named Melinda.

This remake was directed by Nicholas Pesce (‘The Eyes of My Mother’, ‘Piercing’), with a script he co-penned with Jeff Buhler (last year’s ‘Pet Semetary’, ‘Jacob’s Ladder’).

A single mother and young detective, Muldoon (Andrea Riseborough), discovers that a suburban house is cursed by a vengeful ghost that dooms those who enter it with a violent death. Now, she runs to save herself and her son from demonic spirits from the cursed house in her neighborhood.

‘The Grudge’ features a cast that also includes Junko Bailey, Demián Bichir, David Lawrence Brown, John Cho, Zoe Fish, Joel Marsh Garland, Betty Gilpin, Robin Ruel, William Sadler, Bradley Sawatzky, Nancy Sorel, Stephanie Sy, and Tara Westwood.

If Shaye looks familiar, you most likely recognizer her from playing Elise Rainier in the ‘Insidious‘ franchise. She has also appeared in ‘Ouija‘ and its prequel ‘Ouija: Origin of Evil‘, ‘Grace: The Possession’, ‘Big Ass Spider!’, ‘Critters’ and ‘Critters 2’, the original ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street’, and many more, including comedies like ‘Dumb and Dumber’, ‘Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd’, ‘Kingpin’, and ‘There’s Something About Mary’.

The first American version of ‘The Grudge’ was released in 2004, and was followed by two sequels. The first was a remake of a Japanese film, also called ‘The Grudge’ or ‘Ju-On’. That was followed by six sequels! Last summer, Netflix announced plans to turn the concept into a series.

This new reboot of ‘The Grudge’ is now playing in theaters.

Source: ComingSoon.net