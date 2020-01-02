A new trailer has been released for the atmospheric period horror ‘Gretel & Hansel’ starring ‘It”s Sophia Lillis, which is set to arrive in theaters later this month. Obviously, based on the title, this is based on the Brothers Grimm children’s story, but with a greater emphasis on Lillis as Gretel, who is a few years older than her little brother Hansel, played by Sammy Leakey. Alice Krige (‘Carnival Row’) co-stars as the witch. Unlike in the original tale, her house isn’t literally made of gingerbread and candy, but it does still make for a desirable respite for two children lost in the forest.

‘Gretel & Hansel’ was co-written ad directed by Osgood Perkins, the son of horror legend and ‘Psycho’ star Anthony Perkins. It looks as though terror runs in the family.

Back in September, Perkins said:

“It’s awfully faithful to the original story, it’s got really only three principal characters: Hansel, Gretel, and the Witch. We tried to find a way to make it more of a coming of age story. I wanted Gretel to be somewhat older than Hansel, so it didn’t feel like two 12-year-olds — rather a 16-year-old and an 8-year-old. There was more of a feeling like Gretel having to take Hansel around everywhere she goes, and how that can impede one’s own evolution, how our attachments and the things that we love can sometimes get in the way of our growth. Sophia Lillis is really fantastic. She has one of those faces that the camera immediately understands, which is something that rarely happens. For my style and for my taste, which tends to be minimalist and a little bit more mannered, she’s really a dream.”

This is the film’s tag line:

A long time ago in a distant fairytale countryside, a young girl leads her little brother into a dark wood in desperate search of food and work, only to stumble upon a nexus of terrifying evil.

Watch the creepy new trailer below:

This is the second trailer. You can find the first here.

‘Gretel & Hansel’ finds its way into theaters on January 31.

Source: EW