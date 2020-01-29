The first major trailer for ‘New Mutants’ gave us a look at what could have been a fun horror film set in the ‘X-Men’ universe. However, not much past that has been revealed. We had no idea if the film will be set in one of the existing “X-Men” timelines or possibly even been reconfigured to allow these mutants into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Recent rumors had it taking place in the MCU, but the latest promotional material makes no reference to it, so you can expect ‘New Mutants’ to firmly be in the realm of the “X-Men.” However, when and where could it fit into the existing films? Well, according to producer Karen Rosenfelt, the movie was “its own thing” but she did hint as to when the film takes place:

“It’s contemporary timeless. We don’t define where we are, but it is today. It’s contemporary. It’s not way in the future, and it’s not in the past.”

So expect this to take place in the mid to late 2010s.

20th Century Fox in association with Marvel Entertainment presents “The New Mutants,” an original horror thriller set in an isolated hospital where a group of young mutants is being held for psychiatric monitoring. When strange occurrences begin to take place, both their new mutant abilities and their friendships will be tested as they battle to try and make it out alive.

The ‘New Mutants’ will be screaming their way into your local theater on April 3rd, 2020!