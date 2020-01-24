A live-action ‘Mega Man’ was announced to be in development in 2017 at 20th Century Fox. At that time, it was stated that Fox had spent two years attempting to land the rights to the Nintendo/Capcom character, and ‘Catfish’ and ‘Paranormal Activity 3’ and ‘4’ filmmakers Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman were set to write and direct, with Chernin Entertainment and Masi Oka (‘Heroes’) producing.

However, last year, it was announced that ‘Mega Man’ was among the in-development projects that Disney was snuffing out after acquiring 21st Century Fox and all of its assets. But it seems that Chernin Entertainment is still developing ‘Mega Man’, even without Fox’s involvement. It remains to be seen what studio winds up picking this up.

In an article on The Hollywood Reporter, which was actually about the series ‘Fear Agent’, it was mentioned that Mattson Tomlin was now attached to pen the screenplay for ‘Mega Man’. The writer then responded with this GIF:

Tomlin worked with Joost and Schulman on an unnamed sci-fi film, which is currently in post-production. While the title is unknown, the film stars Jamie Foxx, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Rodrigo Santoro, Amy Landecker, and Machine Gun Kelly. Most recently, Tomlin penned ‘Little Fish’ a romantic sci-fi movie due to be released later this year. He also scripted the highly-anticipated reboot ‘The Batman’ for Warner Brothers. That picture will be directed by Matt Reeves and has reportedly begun filming in England, with a 2021 release date. And as detailed in the article, Tomlin is now attached to pen the series adaptation of the comic book ‘Fear Agent’ for Amazon.

Last year, ‘Pokémon: Detective Pikachu’ broke the curse of Hollywood video game adaptations and became the highest-grossing of all time. ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ is due out on February 14. Following a complete CGI overhaul last year, this picture is also eyed to be a success.

