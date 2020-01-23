Amazon Studios scored a great property when they picked up Rick Remender’s ‘Fear Agent,’ and now the streaming service has added a stellar line up to the project. Seth Rogen, David F. Sandberg, and Matt Tolmach are now all attached to bring this comic to the small screen. Mattson Tomlin (‘The Batman’) is writing the adaptation of Remender’s work while Tolmach (‘Jumanji’) will serve as an executive producer. Sandberg is helping the project and will also executive produce while Rogen is attached as an executive producer as well.

This series is the first of Remender’s properties that is coming to the screen from a recently inked three-year overall deal which he signed with Sony Pictures Television. For distribution, Amazon Studios acquired ‘Fear Agent’ after an intense bidding war with Peacock, HBO Max, and TNT, all vying to pick up the property.

This new series is long in the making as Tolmach has been trying to find a home for the project about 10-years ago. At one point, Universal was looking to bring the story to the big screen.

For those unfamiliar with the series, the logline is below:

Interstellar invaders. Time travel. Clones of clones of clones, and lots of whiskey. Whether he’s battling the scourge of space, going back in time to stop the alien invasion that changed Earth forever, or winning his ex-wife back, there’s nothing that Heath Huston won’t do to try to right the wrongs and gets his family back. He is, after all, the last Fear Agent.

Remender co-created the series with artist Tony Moore, and the two will also serve as executive producers. Jerome Opena also served as an artist on the comic but wasn’t announced as being attached to the television adaptation.

‘Fear Agent’ launched in 2005 at Image Comics and in 2007 would move to Dark Horse until it concluded in 2012 after 32-issues.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter