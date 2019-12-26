Paramount has released a new teaser for the ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ movie. It’s only 20 seconds long, but it packs in quite a bit for such a brief clip. It seems the one quick moment that most friends are reacting to is the shot of a little girl (possibly the daughter of James Marsden‘s character?) giving the red sneakers to Sonic.’Sonic The Hedgehog’ Gets His Shoes In A Short New Teaser

You can check out the entire clip below (courtesy of Tails’ Channel):



And here are a few reactions:



I AM CRYING RN,,,, pic.twitter.com/E7835N9qLT — Artysei (@Artysei) December 23, 2019 The little girl gives him the shoes!? The trainers will hold meaning to sonic in this universe!? pic.twitter.com/LeD8iyoJih — JJ (@Apple0oza) December 23, 2019





Nope, wrong. In the scene where Sonic is hiding from the drones on the trailer. You can see he’s wearing completely different shoes. — TheBlueHipster (@bluehipsterAJ) December 23, 2019

In previous continuity, Sonic’s famous red and white shoes reduce friction and never wear out. It appears that in the film, they help Sonic control himself when moving at super speed.

“Sonic is a blue anthropomorphic hedgehog from Planet Mobius, who comes to Earth to escape baddies seeking to harness his power of super-speed. After accidentally causing a massive power outage while hiding out in the town of Green Hills, Montana, he is targeted by the government who hire the malevolent roboticist Dr. Robotnik to hunt him down. Meanwhile, ex-SFPD officer-turned-Green Hills sheriff Tom Wachowski meets Sonic and decides to help him evade capture, collect his rings, and stop Robotnik from using Sonic’s powers for world domination.”

‘Sonic’ is a bit notorious in that after the first trailer dropped, it was so lambasted by fans who recoiled at the original CGI design. In a surprising move, Paramount went back to the drawing board and redesigned the critter to look more like the video game character. (Here’s hoping that this turns out better than ‘Cats’!) It now seems that fans are getting more pumped for the film’s release.

‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ zips into theaters on February 14, 2020.