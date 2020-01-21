‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story‘ is arguably one of the best movies in the Star Wars canonical universe. It tells the story of how the Death Star plans made it into the hands of the Rebellion, kicking off ‘Star Wars: A New Hope‘ and changing the way the world views sci-fi. (Can you imagine how boring the world would be if ‘Star Wars’ never happened?!) One of the parts of ‘Rogue One’ that I found most exciting is when the plans were beamed off of the planet Scarif to the Rebellion’s armada in orbit and Darth Vader did his dark side thing to try to get them back. I loved how the rampage slowly evolved into the opening scenes of ‘A New Hope,’ answering the question that has plagued geekdom for the past 40 years — “How did the plans get on to Leia’s ship anyway?”

Gary Whitta, one of the writers for ‘Rogue One’ was recently asked a question on his Twitter feed about whether there were any crazy ideas for the film that didn’t make the cut. He responded with one of his proposals for Darth Vader’s end scenes:

Rebel ground troops bunkered in around the Imperial comms tower on Scarif, stormtroopers can’t break through to get to Jyn who’s on her way to transmit plans. Vader says “put me on that beach.” Carnage ensues. You ended up seeing something like that in the corridor scene though.

Personally, I’m glad that idea didn’t make it. I still remember the excitement I felt in finally seeing a Vader kicking butt without just doing random choke holds as well as seeing the continuity of the films unfold. For me, it made the film that much better. ‘Rogue One’s’ cast includes Felicity Jones, Diego Luna, Ben Mendelsohn, Donnie Yen, Mads Mikkelsen, Alan Tudyk, Riz Ahmed, with Jiang Wen and Forest Whitaker.

What do you think? Which Vader scene would you have preferred?

Source: Heroic Hollywood