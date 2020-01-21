Hello and welcome one and all to an all new Toy News Tuesday! We’re the one weekly column right here on ScienceFiction.com where we seek out all of the awesome news you need to know about any announcements and cool happenings in the toy industry and put them all in one easy to find place for you!

January may have been relatively uneventful for the toy industry as we begin our build-up for the New York Toy Fair next month, but that doesn’t mean that there aren’t some great things on the way! Some of our favorite companies are jumping the gun a bit and leaking out a few new reveals ahead of the big event, with awesome new stuff from Hasbro, NECA, Mezco, and more all making their debuts this week. It may still be pretty early in the year, but 2020 is already shaping up into an excellent year for collectors! So what are you waiting for? Scroll on down to Toy News for the week of January 21st, 2020!

Hasbro Widens ‘Black Widow’s Web

With Marvel’s upcoming Black Widow film coming out this Spring, the team at Hasbro is starting to really rev up their engines with new product announcements for the films toyline! The latest reveal is for their fan favorite 6″ scale ‘Marvel Legends’ toyline in the form of a new ‘Deluxe’ figure of Black Widow herself! This new figure is based on Natasha’s look from her upcoming self-titled solo film, ‘Black Widow‘. Her new look is a relatively large departure from her usual outfit, as she is decked out in all white this time around!

This Marvel Legends ‘Deluxe’ Black Widow figure is certainly looking to live up to its name, as she comes packed with an unheard of amount of accessories! The ‘Deluxe’ figure includes dual pistols, dual ice-picks, explosion effects, blast effects, interchangeable hands, and an all-new figure-stand. You can expect to see this all-new Marvel Legends ‘Deluxe’ Black Widow in stores this April for around $29.99. Check out the release info and images from Hasbro below!

Natasha Romanoff reunites with a group of spies from her past to stop a lethal force. Includes Figure, Stand and 12 Accessories. The high quality, realistic, 6-inch Legends Series figure features multiple points of articulation and is a great addition to any action figure collection.

This fantastic Black Widow Marvel Legends 6-Inch Deluxe Action Figure with Stand includes swappable hands, 9 fire blast accessories, 2 pistols, 2 training hooks, and all of the articulation and detail you’ve come to expect from Marvel Legends!

NECA Is Back With More Of Your Favorites

While we are sure they’re saving plenty of goodies for New York Toy Fair in a few weeks, the team at NECA still had a number of fantastic new reveals for us this week!

First up we have new info and images for the NECA Ultimate Alpha Predator! This is a special ‘100th Edition’ figure, marking the monumentous 100th figure created for the (obviously) long-running 7″ scale ‘Predator’ toyline.

The Ultimate Alpha Predator is based on some of the unused designs created for the original ‘Predator’ film. As the Alpha Predator is meant to be taller, this figure stands around 8″ tall in this 7″ scale toyline. The Ultimate Alpha Predator will include a small arsenal of weapons, as well as a removable mask and several alternative hands. You can prepare to hunt this Predator down this June for just $35! Check out the info and images from NECA below.

Predator – 7″ Scale Action Figure – Ultimate Alpha Predator 100th Edition Figure

To commemorate the release of over 100 different Predator figures comes the very first original design and concept by NECA, the Alpha Predator!

In place of the traditional tech, gadgets, and armor worn by other yautja, the Alpha’s attire takes on a more insect-like appearance; a subtle homage to the original 1987 Predator design. Standing at 8” tall with over 30 points of articulation, the Ultimate Alpha Predator is an entirely new sculpt kitted out with an array of accessories including a removable mask, hook, gauntlets, and 3 pairs of interchangeable hands. Classic Predator weapons such as the wrist blades, staff, and shuriken, have been reimagined to fit his unique theme.

Deluxe Ultimate Packaging with new artwork by Jason Edmiston and an original origin story!

Next up is a very pleasant surprise, with the new Ultimate Flasher Gremlin! This figure was initially offered as part of (an unfortunately failed) crowdfunding attempt for a new Gremlin that was loaded with special accessories!

Thankfully for those who were disappointed that the crowdfunding campaign did not reach its goals, NECA has managed to release this figure anyway along with the majority of the originally planned accessories (the only ones not included from the original offer are those for the ‘Flashdance’ outfit). Aside from the removable trench coat, the new Ultimate Flasher Gremlin comes packaged with sunglasses, a cigarette, a visor, playing cards, poker chips, a bowtie, a fedora, a mallet, and a puppet! Pretty much everything you would need to build your very own Dorry’s Tavern for your display! The new Ultimate Flasher Gremlin is due to release this May for around $39.99. Check out info and images from NECA below.

Flasher Gremlin Ultimate 7″ Scale Figure

Any fan of Gremlins knows the 3 simple rules: keep them out of sunlight, don’t get them wet, and never feed them after midnight. Break them and you may find yourself having to cancel Christmas dinner.

Based off of the Dorry’s Tavern scene in Gremlins, the Flasher Gremlin comes equipped with a removable fabric trench coat. Not only that, he is super loaded with new accessories, including a poker visor, poker chips, mallet, puppet, fedora, bowtie, and more, allowing you to recreate the looks of other Gremlins from the film!

Deluxe 5 panel window box packaging featuring new artwork by Jason Edmiston.

Hot Toys Goes Above and ‘Beyond’

Every once in awhile Hot Toys will do something so incredibly off the wall but you wonder why other people haven’t been doing in already. Way back in 2015 the ‘Batman: Arkham Knight’ video game blew up in all the right ways two become one of the most popular console games of the last decade. In the game you played as our titular hero Batman, and while playing you could swap out his iconic cape and cowl for a number of different variations from throughout Batman history to make your gameplay a little more fun. One of the most popular variations featured in the game was a special new take on the batsuit from ‘Batman Beyond’, and now Hot Toys is bringing it to your collection in beautiful 1:6th scale!

The new ‘Batman: Arkham Knight – Batman Beyond’ 1:6 scale figure is based on this incredible new take on the ‘Batman Beyond’ costume. This figure will stand around 13″ tall and feature over 30 points of articulation. On top of a number of cool gadgets and gear, the ‘B:AK-BB’ figure includes a removable cape, interchangeable lower-faces, and a number of alternative hands.

You can anticipate seeing the new Hot Toys ‘Batman: Arkham Knight – Batman Beyond’ 1:6 scale figure hitting the market in either Q4 2020 or Q1 2021 for around $281. Check out the info and images from Hot Toys below!

Batman: Arkham Knight – Batman Beyond Costume 1/6 Scale Figure

In the popular animation series Batman: Beyond, Terry McGinnis becomes the Caped Crusader in a futuristic Gotham City as Bruce Wayne has retired from crime fighting. Under Bruce’s guidance and training, the technologically-inclined Batsuit provides Terry the strength and skills needed to handle the challenge he faces as the Batman of the future!

Today, Hot Toys is thrilled to unveil the latest 1/6th scale collectible figure of the stylish Batman Beyond suit based on the critically acclaimed Batman: Arkham Knight video game which has taken inspiration from the great animation series.

The figure is masterfully crafted based on the Batman Beyond suit from the Batman: Arkham Knight video game, featuring a newly painted masked head sculpt with two interchangeable lower faces, a cutting-edge Batsuit overall appearance in metallic grey with battle damage and a bright red bat symbol on chest, a finely tailored black batcape to create dynamic flying poses, an array of detailed Batman’s signature gadgets including Batman Beyond style Batarang, grapnel, disruptor, REC gun, freeze grenade and many more!

Become the Batman of the future by adding this incredible 1/6th scale collectible to your Batman: Arkham Knight collection!

“LET’S GET NUTS!”

It’s been almost a full year since we had first got to look at this figure at New York Toy Fair 2019, but this week Mezco has finally released new info and images for their highly anticipated One:12 Collective Batman (’89) figure!

This all-new 1:12 scale figure is based on Michael Keaton’s portrayal of the Caped Crusader in Tim Burton’s 1989 live action ‘Batman’ adaptation. The figure will include several interchangeable faces, alternative hands oh, and a small Bat-arsenal of gadgets and gear. This figure is going to be a Mezco exclusive, meaning you can only order it directly through them if you wanted to get your hands on one! Fans can expect to see Mezco’s all-new Batman (’89) One:12 Collective figure hitting the market in Q3 2020 for around $110. Check out the full info and images from Mezco below.

Batman (1989) One:12 Collective Figure

“I want you to do me a favor. I want you to tell all your friends about me.”

Based on Tim Burton’s Academy Award winning film “Batman”, the Caped Crusader joins the One:12 Collective.

The One:12 Collective Batman – 1989 Edition features an all-new seamless body designed with an internal skeleton armature that is durable yet highly posable. Included are three cowled head portraits – one with movable eyes, achieving a new level of realism for the One:12 Collective.

Batman is outfitted in his iconic Batsuit from the film which features advanced body armor – strong enough to deflect bullets and break fists. A magnet in his collar allows him to switch between two leather-like capes – one with an integrated posing wire and one that drapes freely. The bat insignia sits front and center as a reminder to those that cross his path.

The dark vigilante comes prepared to protect Gotham City with a vast array of film accessories, as well as some unused designs, including: a gauntlet that attaches to his forearm and rotates open, a speargun that attaches to his utility belt via a magnet, multiple batarangs, and a time bomb.

After witnessing the senseless murder of his parents at the hands of a criminal, Bruce Wayne becomes Batman to rid Gotham City of crime and corruption.

THE ONE:12 COLLECTIVE BATMAN FIGURE FEATURES:

All-New One:12 Collective body with seamless armor and hidden articulation

Three (3) head portraits including one with posable eyes

Hand painted authentic detailing

Approximately 17cm tall

Interchangeable Hands: (1) pair of fists, (1) pair of posing hands, (1) pair of Batarang holding hands, (1) pair of gun holding hands

COSTUME: Cowled head, Bat insignia, Leather-like cape, Batsuit with body armor, Wrist gauntlets, SAP gloves, Utility belt, Shin armor, Tactical boots

ACCESSORIES: (1) speargun with hook, (1) speargun with hook and wire, (1) collapsed speargun, (1) gauntlet, (4) batarangs, (1) batarang with posing wire , (1) time bomb, (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo, (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post

DC Fall Solicits

The year may only just be getting started but the team at DC Collectibles is already well prepared with their Fall lineup! This week they released a number of solicits for collectibles they have heading to stores in Q3 2020 that you definitely won’t want to miss including pieces with some of your favorite characters like Batman, Harley Quinn, Superman, and more! Check out the full solicitations from DC Collectibles below.

THE BATMAN WHO LAUGHS VS. BATMAN BATTLE STATUE

Designed by JIM FLETCHER

Sculpted by ALTERTON

Which side will win in this epic new battle statue between Batman and the Batman Who Laughs? Good or evil? That is up to you when this 1:8 scale statue joins your collection.

• Limited to 5,000 pieces and individually numbered

• Statue measures approximately 13″ tall

ON SALE AUGUST 2020

$375.00 US

DC BOMBSHELLS: HARLEY QUINN DELUXE VERSION 2 STATUE

Based on artwork by EMANUELA LUPACCHINO

Sculpted by TIM MILLER

DC Bombshells presents its second Harley Quinn deluxe statue, this time featuring the famous villainess in an even more dynamic scene and pose. Harley uses all of her might to win the hellacious high striker game at the Quinzel Carnival. This deluxe statue is a must for any Harley Quinn fan.

• Limited to 5,000 pieces and individually numbered

• Statue measures approximately 13.46″ tall

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 2020

$200.00 US

HARLEY QUINN RED, WHITE & BLACK: HARLEY QUINN BY AMANDA CONNER STATUE

Based on artwork by AMANDA CONNER

Sculpted by JONATHAN MATTHEWS

This red, white, and black version of Amanda Conner’s Batman Black & White Harley Quinn statue brings vibrant life to this fun design straight from the pages of Conner’s run on Harley Quinn comics. Conner and Quinn are a match made in heaven, so don’t miss your chance to own this latest piece in the Harley Quinn Red, White & Black statue line.

• Limited to 5,000 pieces and individually numbered

• Statue measures approximately 7.05″ tall

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 2020

$95.00 US

DC DESIGNER SERIES: THE BATMAN WHO LAUGHS BY GREG CAPULLO STATUE

Based on artwork by GREG CAPULLO

Sculpted by JONATHAN MATTHEWS

Straight from the pages of Dark Nights: Metal comes one of DC’s most popular villains, the Batman Who Laughs. Based on Greg Capullo’s nightmarish design, this 12-inch statue features the character with his recognizable spiked mace and menacing grin.

• Limited to 5,000 pieces and individually numbered

• Statue measures approximately 12.21″ tall

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 2020

$155.00 US

BATMAN ROGUES GALLERY MULTI-PART STATUE: MR. FREEZE

Sculpted by CHRIS DAHLBERG

One of Batman’s most fearsome villains, Mr. Freeze, joins this Rogues Gallery multi-part statue and is ready to aid his fellow criminals in the fight against Gotham City. Display him with the rest of the rogues or on his own.

• Limited to 5,000 pieces and individually numbered

• Statue measures approximately 7.6″ tall

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 2020

$90.00 US

DC DESIGNER SERIES: SUPERGIRL BY MICHAEL TURNER MINI STATUE

Based on artwork by MICHAEL TURNER

Sculpted by IRENE MATAR

This Designer Series mini statue brings the popular art of Michael Turner to 3-D life. Based on the iconic cover to Superman/Batman #13, this statue is now featured at a 1:10 scale and at an affordable price point.

• Limited to 5,000 pieces and individually numbered

• Statue measures approximately 8.95″ tall

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 2020

$95.00 US

DC GALLERY: SUPERMAN VS. THE FLASH RACING STATUE

Sculpted by ALTERTON AND ALEJANDRO PEREIRA

An iconic Super Hero moment is back with this DC Gallery Superman vs. The Flash racing statue. Who will win? That is up to you to decide!

• Limited to 5,000 pieces and individually numbered

• Statue measures approximately 10.4″ tall

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 2020

$325.00 US

Funko London Toy Fair 2020 Reveals

While we’re sure that there will be plenty to see at New York’s Toy Fair next month, this week Funko was London Toy Fair battling off announcements of some amazing new products we can look forward to seeing over the course of the next year or so. Scroll down to check out all of the big Funko announcements from London Toy Fair below!

Cyberpunk 2077

Harry Potter

Black Widow

Star Wars ‘Empire Strikes Back’ 40th Anniversary

X-Men

Batman 10″ The Joker

DC Comics

Batman Anthology

Killer Klowns From Outer Space

American Psycho

The Craft

Hobbs & Shaw

Spongebob Squarepants Movie

Onward

The Great Mouse Detective

Gummi Bears

Masters Of The Universe

Legend Of Korra

Wallace and Gromit

Dinosaurs

Star Trek Discovery

Murder She Wrote

Creepshow

Fantasy Island

Funkoverse: Jurassic Park, Golden Girls, Aggretsuko

POP! Rocks: James Brown, Aerosmith, Weezer, Salt’n’Pepa, Ghost, Lil Wayne, Willie Nelson, Motorhead, Slayer, ZZ Top, Shania Twain, Eazy-E, Slipknot

