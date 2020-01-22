At the age of 57, Michelle Yeoh isn’t slowing down one bit. In the past couple of years, she headlined the hit comedy ensemble of ‘Crazy Rich Asians’, co-starred in November’s ‘Last Christmas’, recurred as Captain Philippa Georgiou on ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ and is priming to star in her own spin-off, ‘Section 31’, and is appearing in the ‘Avatar’ sequels. Now it appears that following rumors, it has been confirmed (by ComicBook.com) that she is indeed in talks to join the cast of Marvel Studios’ upcoming ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’.

You may recall that Yeoh has already appeared as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as Aleta Ogord in the post-credits scene of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2’, which essentially set her up to return in ‘Vol. 3’ as part of Stakar’s (Sylvester Stallone) team, which also includes Michael Rosenbaum as Martinex, Ving Rhames as Charlie-27, and Miley Cyrus as the voice of Mainframe.

But she wouldn’t be the only actor to pull double duty in the MCU, as Gemma Chan appeared as Kree sniper Minn-Erva in last year’s ‘Captain Marvel’ and is now filming ‘Eternals’ in the role of Sersi. There have been a few other actors who have gone between the Marvel TV shows and movies (Alfre Woodard in ‘Luke Cage’ and ‘Captain America: Civil War’, Mahershala Ali in ‘Luke Cage’ and the in-development ‘Blade’), but the TV shows kind of don’t count as far as the movies are concerned.

Should Yeoh sign on for ‘Shang-Chi’, she and Chan will be the only two to portray two different characters in the movies. Maybe it’s Asian Girl Magic?

It isn’t known what role Yeoh is up for, but while many modern fans may know her from ‘Star Trek’ or the romantic comedies, Yeoh first gained notice in the West for starring in Ang Lee’s dazzling martial arts spectacle ‘Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon’ in 2000. And before and after that, she was a martial arts superstar in China. She is currently filming the Chinese fantasy ‘Nezha (Life as Lotus)’.

‘Shang-Chi’ also stars Awkwafina in an undisclosed role, and reportedly, she and Yeoh will co-star in an interdimensional action movie, ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’, to be directed by The Daniels (Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert). (Asian Girl Magic.)

‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ will be directed by Destin Daniel Cretton (‘Just Mercy’), and stars Simu Liu, Awkwafina, and Tony Chiu-Wai Leung. It is scheduled to open on February 12, 2021.