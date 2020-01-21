While some of J.K. Rowling‘s tweets have been controversial in the last year, she still knows her characters better than almost anyone. So, when Jude Law really wanted to learn the ins and outs of Albus Dumbledore beyond what had already been presented in the books, he was able to get a behind-the-scenes look at the character from Rowling herself.

As we’d be seeing a Dumbledore who was much younger and greener than the one played by Richard Harris in the first two films and later Michael Gambon after his passing, a lot was riding on nailing the character.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Law shared:

“I think one of the beautiful moments in preparation was working with J.K. Rowling. I spent an afternoon when she gave me the entire history of this great character. I remember she went in and she was having tea. She had these incredible heels on. She said, ‘OK, if you don’t mind, I’m going to stand up.’ And she stood up for nearly three hours and just walked up and down, talked, talked — and it just came out, it’s just living in her. And I’m sitting there scribbling down notes and getting all of this incredible insight into this character, which I had a little opportunity to use in [Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald] and next year I go ahead, and we do another chapter. There’s more to come with that.”

The actor will be returning as Dumbledore on November 12th, 2021 for the still untitled third installment of the “Fantastic Beasts” saga. I’m sure he’ll continue to shine at giving us a younger version of this iconic character in the “Harry Potter” franchise.

You can watch Jude Law sharing this detail in the video below in a 25-minute video where he talks about his acting career as he prepares to return for the next season of ‘The New Pope’:

Have you been enjoying Jude Law’s performance as Dumbledore in the “Fantastic Beasts” movies? Do you feel that his take on the character has benefited from being able to work closely with J.K. Rowling? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Source: Comicbook