The full trailer for ‘Motherland: Fort Salem’ dropped at this year’s Television Critics Association press tour and Freeform was quick to put it up on their Motherland YouTube channel. The new series is giving us an alternate version of history where not only is witchcraft real and magic quite powerful, but that the witches of Salem ended up cutting a deal with the government to fight for their country to end the persecution of their kind.

The Salem Witch Trials never wiped out witches. Instead, they are now an essential part of our society.

For those unfamiliar with the upcoming new series, the synopsis is below:

Set in an alternate America where witches ended their persecution over 300 years ago by cutting a deal with the government to fight for their country, “Motherland: Fort Salem” follows three young women from basic training in combat magic into early deployment. In this world, the traditional roles of gender and power are flipped, with the more dominant women on the front lines fighting looming terrorist threats that are familiar to our world—but with supernatural tactics and weapons. The series also stars Ashley Nicole Williams, Jessica Sutton, Taylor Hickson, Demetria McKinney, and Amalia Holm. “Motherland: Fort Salem” is executive produced by Eliot Laurence, Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Kevin Messick, Maria Maggenti and Steven Adelson.

You can check out the trailer right here!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Freeform does tend to dive more into young adult territory but even with that in mind, this looks like a fun alternate history series.

What did you think of the full trailer for ‘Motherland: Fort Salem’? Will you be tuning into Freeform to check out this series? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Witches are called to greatness. #Motherland: Fort Salem premieres Wednesday, March 18 on Freeform.