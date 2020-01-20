The next episode of ‘Doctor Who’, “Fugitive of the Judoon,” sees the return of the rhinoceros-like stormtroopers who are stomping all over Glouchester, but their mission, at this time, is unknown. It was revealed last May that the Judoon would be back in this season. These enforcers first appeared in Season 3 of the modern cycle of ‘Doctor Who’, in the episode “Smith and Jones” which featured David Tennant’s 10th Doctor and Freema Agyeman as Companion, Martha Jones. They’ve returned multiple times, and were featured on an episode of ‘The Sarah Jane Adventures’ entitled “Prisoner of the Judoon.”

Here is the synopsis for “Fugitive of the Judoon”:

Ko Sho Blo! Trigger-happy space police the Judoon are targeting 21st-century Gloucester. The Doctor, Yaz, Ryan and Graham race back to Earth in order to prevent them doing too much damage to the cathedral city. But who are they looking for, and what did they do to incur the wrath of the Judoon?

And here is the trailer for next weekend’s episode:

This episode was directed by Nida Manzoor, who also helmed this past weekend’s “Nikola Tesla’s Night of Terror.” It was co-written by Chris Chibnall and Vinay Patel, who penned last season’s ” Demons of the Punjab” which was nominated for a Hugo Award, and won an Eastern Eye Arts, Theater, and Culture Award.

The cast of this episode consists of Jodie Whittaker as The Doctor, Bradley Walsh as Graham O’Brien, Mandip Gill as Yasmin Khan, Tosin Cole as Ryan Sinclair, Neil Stuke as Lee Clayton, Jo Martin as Ruth Clayton, and Ritu Arya as Gat.

And as a bonus, here are three still images from the upcoming episode:

“Fugitive of the Judoon” airs this weekend on BBC One in the UK and on BBC America in the US.

Source: Digital Spy