As promised, Emily Bett Rickards is returning for the final episode of ‘Arrow’ and here are the photographs to prove it. It looks as though this episode will also welcome back a number of departed cast members, but none were as integral to the show as Rickards’ Felicity Smoak, who had been the female lead from the very beginning up to her departure last year. While she initially nixed any chance of returning under any conditions, it looks as though the producers were able to coax her back to send the series off. ($$$)

As you can see in the photo above, Rickards is joined by Colton Haynes (Roy Harper/Arsenal), Echo Kellum (Curtis Holt/Mr. Terrific), and Willa Holland (Thea Queen). Below, you will see that Susanna Thompson (Moira Queen), and Sea Shimooka (Emiko Queen) are also back, and though he isn’t pictured, Paul Blackthorn will also be in the episode, reprising his role as Quentin Lance. I’m guessing that “Crisis on Infinite Earths” explains how some of these characters are still alive. Grant Gustin can also be seen guest-starring as Barry Allen, along with Caity Lotz as Sara Lance.

Here is the episode’s simple synopsis:

“After eight seasons, and the launch of countless superheroes, the series wraps up the story of the Green Arrow (Stephen Amell).”

And here are the other photos that The CW has released in advance of this historic episode:

There is still another week to go before this episode airs. First up is the backdoor pilot “Green Arrow and the Canaries” which may set up Mia, Dinah, and Laurel to star in their own spin-off in the fall.

“Fadeout” will air next Tuesday, January 28.

Source: EW