We’ve known that the animated ‘Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai’ series had been greenlit and now executive producer Brendan Hay has revealed when it will stream. It was rumored that the series had a target release of 2021, and Hay has confirmed that this is still the case in a recent interview with Collider. While he couldn’t confirm exactly when it was launch in 2021, he did know it wouldn’t be available in May when the new streaming service is set to go live.

‘Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai’ will focus on an origin story of Gizmo as well as what the Mogwai are and where they came from in expanded detail. So, yes, we’ll be seeing a young Gizmo set 60 years before the 1984 film.

Amblin Television and Warner Bros. Animation will be producing the new series. The new show is set to be written by Tze Chun. As an executive producer, Hay is joined by Darryl Frank, Justin Falvey, and Sam Register. This team has worked on both serious shows and animated series in the past ranging from ‘The Americans’ to ‘Animaniacs.’ Dan Krall (‘Coraline’) is also on board and will serve as the supervising producer.

For those who missed it previously, the synopsis shares the following about the new show:

In the animated television adaptation, we travel back to 1920s Shanghai to reveal the story of how 10-year-old Sam Wing (future shop owner Mr. Wing in the 1984 movie) met the young Mogwai called Gizmo. Along with a teenage street thief named Elle, Sam and Gizmo take a perilous journey through the Chinese countryside, encountering, and sometimes battling, colorful monsters and spirits from Chinese folklore. On their quest to return Gizmo to his family and uncover a legendary treasure, they are pursued by a power-hungry industrialist and his growing army of evil Gremlins.

Are you looking forward to being able to check out ‘Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai’? Are you eager to learn the origins of Gizmo and the Mogwai? Do you think this has any chance of recapturing the magic of the original film? Share your thoughts in the comments below!