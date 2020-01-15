George Clooney’s feature film for Netflix is picking up steam as four new actors have joined the cast of ‘Good Morning, Midnight.’ Sophie Rundle (‘Peaky Blinders’), Ethan Peck (‘Star Trek: Discovery’), Tim Russ (‘Star Trek: Voyager’), and Miriam Shor (‘Younger’) have all joined the production to round out the last of the supporting cast. Clooney is set to direct and star in the feature which is based upon the novel by Lily Brooks-Dalton, though from what hear the title might still end up changing before it is released.

The new actors will join Tiffany Boone, David Oyelowo, Felicity Jones, and Kyle Chandler. Brooks-Dalton’s story was adapted for the streaming service by Mark L. Smith (‘The Revenant’.)

Anonymous Content and Syndicate Entertainment are producing the new show with Clooney’s Smokehouse Pictures. Previously, the story was described as a post-apocalyptic tale that follows the parallel stories of Augustine (played by Clooney), a lonely scientist in the Arctic, and an astronaut onboard the Aether spacecraft, which is trying to return home to Earth as Augustine races to make contact with the spaceship.

While that gives a hint at what the story will be about, it does not really flesh it out. The novel’s synopsis (below) does a much better job at giving hints at what to expect:

Augustine, a brilliant, aging astronomer, is consumed by the stars. For years he has lived in remote outposts, studying the sky for evidence of how the universe began. At his latest posting, in a research center in the Arctic, news of a catastrophic event arrives. The scientists are forced to evacuate, but Augustine stubbornly refuses to abandon his work. Shortly after the others have gone, Augustine discovers a mysterious child, Iris, and realizes that the airwaves have gone silent. They are alone. At the same time, Mission Specialist Sullivan is aboard the Aether on its return flight from Jupiter. The astronauts are the first human beings to delve this deep into space, and Sully has made peace with the sacrifices required of her: a daughter left behind, a marriage ended. So far the journey has been a success. But when Mission Control falls inexplicably silent, Sully and her crewmates are forced to wonder if they will ever get home. As Augustine and Sully each face an uncertain future against forbidding yet beautiful landscapes, their stories gradually intertwine in a profound and unexpected conclusion. In crystalline prose, Good Morning, Midnight poses the most important questions: What endures at the end of the world? How do we make sense of our lives? Lily Brooks-Dalton’s captivating debut is a meditation on the power of love and the bravery of the human heart.

Are you looking forward to George Clooney adapting Lily Brooks-Dalton’s ‘Good Morning, Midnight’? Do you think they’ve made some excellent casting choices with the latest pickups, including two actors who have previously worked on a starship in “Star Trek”? Share your thoughts in the comments below!