Marvel Studios has released a new synopsis that confirms that the bulk of ‘The Eternals’ will be set after the events of ‘Avengers: Endgame.’ While ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ gave us our first look at a world that took place after The Decimation and the attack by Thanos which killed Iron Man, we are now in for another look at what Earth looks like after The Avengers have lost their two key leaders, and the world has been transformed once again.

You can read the new ‘The Eternals’ synopsis below:

Marvel Studios’ The Eternals features an exciting new team of Superheroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years. Following the events of ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ an unexpected tragedy forces them out of the shadows to reunite against mankind’s most ancient enemy, The Deviants.

It appears that the reason we have not seen any of The Eternals in the existing MCU is that they’ve been “living on Earth in secret for thousands of years.” This makes it sound as if they have been hiding from something or someone which will likely play out in the movie. It is hard to imagine that the “unexpected tragedy,” which “forces them out of the shadows,” isn’t going to be related to Thanos in some way, shape, or form. It isn’t clear if Thanos will be described as an Eternal and Deviant hybrid as he was in the comics and why his second demise may have somehow brought The Deviants back.

Either way, it sounds as if The Avengers won’t be the only team of powered individuals who will have lost someone thanks to The Mad Titan.

Are you eager to check out ‘The Eternals’ when the film is released? What do you think of the first synopsis for the movie? Share your thoughts in the comments below, True Believers!

‘The Eternals’ will come out of hiding and appear in your local theaters on November 6th, 2020!

Source: Marvel