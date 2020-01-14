Hello there toy fans, we are back yet again with an all new Toy News Tuesday! We’re the one weekly column right here on ScienceFiction.com where we seek out all of the awesome news you need to know about any announcements and cool happenings in the toy industry and put them all in one easy to find place for you!

This week things have been quiet. A little too quiet. With New York Toy Fair 2020 just a few weeks away, it would only make sense that things would go mostly silent on the toy news front. Most of our favorite companies are holding back all of their cool new reveals for the convention itself, which just means we all have to wait a little longer to see all of the neat stuff we will be adding to our collections this year. Still, this week we have some great new items to check out from our friends at Diamond Select Toys, NECA, Super7, Spinmaster, and Mezco! It may not be much, but there is still plenty to be excited about in the Toy News for the week of January 14th, 2020!

In Stores Now From Diamond Select Toys

Things might be slow this week but our good friends at Diamond Select Toys don’t know how to slow down! For those of you who can’t wait for awesome new stuff, Diamond Select Toys has some wonderful new items hitting stores this week including two new Marvel Gallery PVC Statues straight out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the first wave of an all-new line of Select action figures based on the fan favorite Nickelodeon animated series ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’. Be sure to keep an eye out at your favorite comic shop freeze this week so you don’t miss out. You can check out the full release information and images below!

Avatar The Last Airbender Select Action Figures Series 1

A Diamond Select Toys release! This assortment of 7-inch scale action figures shines a spotlight on Season 3 of the hit animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender. Aang, Katara and Zuko each come with accessories and interchangeable parts, and each comes packaged in the famous Select action figure packaging. Designed by Eamon O’Donoghue, sculpted by Richard Force. (#AUG192718, SRP: $19.99/ea.)

Marvel Movie Gallery Avengers Endgame War Machine PVC Diorama

A Diamond Select Toys release! From the ashes of Endgame, rises an all-new PVC Diorama for the Marvel Gallery line! James Rhodes takes aim in his War Machine armor in this approximately 10-inch diorama. Crafted in high-quality PVC, with detailed sculpting and paint applications, it comes packaged in a full-color window box. Sculpted by Gentle Giant Studios. (#JUL192668, SRP: $49.99)

Marvel Movie Gallery Captain Marvel Starforce PVC Diorama

A Diamond Select Toys release! Captain Marvel goes higher, faster and farther in this new Marvel Gallery PVC Diorama! The star of the Captain Marvel movie throws a power-packed punch as she takes on the Skrulls in this new approximately 9-inch sculpture. Featuring detailed sculpting and paint, and cast in high-quality plastic, the diorama comes packaged in a full-color window box. Sculpted by Gentle Giant Studios. (#APR192535, SRP: $49.99)

Spinmaster Announces Even More DC Heroes

Last week we got our first look at the first DC Comics offerings from the new license holders, Spinmaster and McFarlane Toys. The team at Spinmaster are primarily working on some really fun action figures geared towards children and playability rather than the collectors market, but has that ever really stopped collectors before?

This week Spinmaster released a new solicitation were there 4″ scale line of DC Universe action figures and along with the new solicit came the reveal of some new figures that we can look forward to seeing in the line. We previously saw a lineup consisting mostly of characters from the ‘Batman’ franchise, and now it looks like Spinmaster is expanding even further with five more figures of characters from the broader DC Universe! The new solicitation shows off new figures of cyborg, Shazam, The Flash, and two different versions of Superman. You can check out the new solicitation below, and be sure to keep your eyes peeled while toy hunting as these should be hitting the shelves any day now.

DC UNIVERSE 4-INCH ACTION FIGURE ASSORTMENT – $7.99 Each

From Spinmaster. Create your own epic adventures with the DC Comics 4-Inch Action Figures! Open the box to discover your adventure on a collector card and three mystery accessories hidden in compartments! Find armor, gauntlets, shields and more. Reveal accessories (including rare and super rare) that match your theme in material finishes like neon, steel, crystal and metallic.

With a highly detailed sculpt and 11 points of articulation, you can pose your figure any way you want! Each 4-inch DC Comics articulated action figure also comes with a collector’s guide, so you can easily keep track of your collection.

Expand your action figure collection with two versions of Superman, The Flash, Cyborg, and Shazam!

In Shops: Feb 26, 2020

Super7 Says Not Even Close To Game Over For ‘Aliens’

Xenomorph fans rejoice! The team at Super7 is heading back to the franchise that kicked off the reaction line and finally making figures for its beloved sequel, ‘Aliens’! This week Super 7 announced a new wave of ‘Aliens’ ReAction Figures that will be releasing later this month. The wave is made up of three all new variants of the Alien Xenomorphs themselves as seen in the hit film, with Alien Warrior ‘Midnight’, ‘Dusk’, and ‘Nightfall’ color variants available. Each of the three color variants also features their own unique sculpt and action pose to make them all worth collecting!

Super7 has also thankfully clarified that we can still definitely look forward to a wave of figures based on some of our favorite human characters from ‘Aliens’, but that they not be available until later this year. You should be able to order these new ‘Aliens’ ReAction Figures from Super7 as early as Wednesday January 15th, 2020! You can check out the full solicitation and images below.

“They’re coming out of the walls!” Super7 is terrified to debut the first releases in the new Aliens 3.75-inch ReAction Figures line! Unleashing next week are the Alien Warriors awaiting Ripley and the Marines on Acheron (LV-426). The figures are brand new sculpts based on the Alien Warriors from everyone’s favorite 2nd Alien movie. Terrifying!

DEEP NERD CUT: The coloring of these Alien Warrior ReAction Figures were inspired by the original Alien Warrior costumes used in the filming of Aliens. There were 9 different colored suits used in the movie and these represent 3 of them (Midnight Black, Dusk Brown, and Nightfall Blue) and each figure has a different terrifying pose. Also, YES, ReAction Figures of human characters from Aliens will be dropping later this year… but for now the Xenomorphs await and will be here NEXT WEDNESDAY (1/15/) in the Super7 webstore.

‘Halloween’ Is Coming Really Early This Year

This week the team at NECA is all treats and no tricks! Fans of the Halloween franchise will be very excited to hear that we have several big announcements for some terrifying new collectibles based on the iconic horror franchise.

While we first saw this figure announced a while back, it’s still great to see new information coming out about the soon-to-be-released 8″ retro-style Michael Myers figure. Based on the character’s appearance in ‘Halloween II’, this new retro-style figure is fully articulated and includes an alternative head, a knife, a hammer, a scalpel, and a syringe. Check out the release info and images below!

Halloween 2 – Michael Myers 8″ Scale Clothed Figure

Based on his appearance in the classic 1981 sequel, Michael Myers stands 8″ tall and comes complete with a knife, scalpel, syringe, hammer, as well as an alternate hand and head. Highly detailed and fully poseable with a tailored coveralls costume.

Clamshell packaging with brand new art, courtesy of Jason Edmiston.

If Michael himself isn’t going to give you all of the ‘Halloween II’ fix you need, NECA still has you covered with their latest reveal: an all new 2-pack of 8″ retro-styled figures of Dr. Loomis and Laurie Strode! Also based on these character’s appearances from ‘Halloween II’, this all new 2-pack of figures give us the best collectible representation of either of these characters that this reporter has ever seen, with each including screen accurate costumes and accessories. When paired with the previously mentioned 8″ retro-style Michael Meyers figure, you’ve got an instant ‘Halloween II’ display set for your collection! Check out the images and info for this new 2-pack below!

Halloween 2 Doctor Loomis & Laurie Strode Two-Pack

Based on their appearance in the classic 1981 sequel, each figure stands approximately 8″ tall. They come complete with pistols, an interchangeable hand, and a pumpkin based on the movie poster artwork. Figures are highly detailed and fully poseable featuring the authorized likenesses of Donald Pleasence and Jamie Lee Curtis.

Window box packaging recreates the look of Haddonfield Memorial Hospital.

Last but far from least are some new images and info for the upcoming ‘Halloween III: Season Of The Witch’ figure 3-pack! This set includes the three trick or treating children in the iconic Silver Shamrock Masks from the film. Each child wears a movie accurate costume with one of the three Silver Shamrock Masks (The Pumpkin, The Skeleton, and The Witch). They also all come packaged with an alternative interchangeable ‘Triggered Mask’ head to add some extra terror! These should be hitting stores next month in February 2020 for just $49.99, so it’s almost time kids! Check the release info and images from NECA below.

“It’s almost time, kids! The clock is ticking!” From Halloween 3: Season of the Witch, this set of clothed action figures includes the three iconic trick or treaters from the 1982 horror movie.

Each is dressed for a night of fun and each comes with two interchangeable heads: one in the distinctive Silver Shamrock mask and one displaying the effects of the triggered mask. These articulated figures stand approximately 6″ tall and also come with trick or treat bags and a TV set accessory with lenticular effect.

Tiffany’s Back And She Looks Pissed

Our friends at Mezco are ready to debut the latest figure in their popular Mezco Designer Series with their all new Mega Scale Talking Tiffany figure! This new 15″ tall figure of Tiffany is based on her appearance in ‘Seed Of Chucky’, features 11 points of articulation, and even talks! Yes, the cursed talking doll from the ‘Childs Play’ franchise actually talks, and she says 8 different phrases too! The Mezco Designer Series Mega Scale Talking Tiffany figure will be packaged with a knife accessory so you can reenact all of your favorite slasher scenes from the films. This all new Tiffany figure is expected to hit stores later this summer for around $98. Check the images and info from Mezco below!

MDS Mega Scale Seed of Chucky: Talking Tiffany

“My mother always said, ‘Once is a blessing, twice is a curse.’”

In ‘Seed of Chucky’, Chucky and Tiffany embark on a new killing spree after being resurrected by their offspring, Glen. Beautiful yet deadly, Tiffany is outfitted in an all-white gown and choker necklace. She comes complete with a knife accessory that fits nearly in her right hand. Tiffany has a lot to say. Depress the button discretely hidden on her back to hear her speak 8 phrases from the film including “Hold still honey or I am going to poke you in the eye again” and “Sweet face, come to mommy”. Tiffany stands approximately 15” tall and features 11 points of articulation. She comes packaged in a window box, perfect for display.

And with that, we bring this week’s Toy News Tuesday to a close! What do you think about the new items announced this week? Do you plan on picking up anything we mentioned in this week’s column? Are there any lines or brands you’d like to see more coverage of? Let us know in the comments section below!