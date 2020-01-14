Fans have been dying to know when they can see (or avoid) Rian Johnson’s next “Star Wars” film and now the director is once again weighing in. Fresh off the 1.3 billion dollar haul from ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi‘ and now the critically acclaimed release of ‘Knives Out,’ it is once more time to wonder when Johnson will be working on his next picture that will be set in a galaxy far, far away.

The director has previously stated that he believes that fans need to be “challenged” and I love the fact that he is willing to take risks with such a beloved property.

While speaking with Variety about the recent Oscar nomination for ‘Knives Out,’ Johnson was asked if his planned feature was in active development over at Lucasfilm:

“I’m still talking to Lucasfilm, but they haven’t announced anything on their slate yet.”

This gives us no real detail as to how far into working on a script the movie could be or when the studio is even planning on putting it into production, let alone releasing it. Of course, Lucasfilm has been keeping their upcoming cinematic plans close to the vest and outside of their expansion into Disney+, it is unclear as to when we’ll be hearing about another movie being released.

As the director is a vocal critic of toxic fandom, I think it would be highly amusing if he could somehow insert a reference to that into his upcoming story.

Are you for or against Rian Johnson making another “Star Wars” movie? Do you feel that his work on ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ shows that he has a proper grasp of the “Star Wars” universe? Share your thoughts in the comments below!