Love or hate Rian Johnson‘s take on ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ there is a key moment which J.J. Abrams is thrilled about. When filming ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker‘ it quickly became obvious that there was a key moment which had yet to occur. Abrams purposely didn’t include a moment that put all three of the newer characters together on the big screen and Johnson didn’t write in a scene that did either. That meant Abrams, who was looking forward to seeing Rey, Poe, Finn, and likely BB-8 all together at once was able to include that in his movie.

This was quite a change from ‘Star Wars: A New Hope’ where we saw the leads all team up around the halfway point of the film.

According to Abrams in a Yahoo! Entertainment interview:

“Rian is an incredibly talented director. I don’t know if you’ve seen Knives Out, but I loved it. Just an incredibly talented guy and a great storyteller. So when he came on to work on the next film, and we were just starting to shoot [The Force Awakens], I was really excited to see where he would go and what he would do. And it’s funny because one of the things that I was [thinking] at first [was], ‘Oh, I really want to see all the friends together.’ And in his story, they really weren’t. [Rey] doesn’t really meet Poe until the end. Rey and Finn are not really together in the movie. So in a way the story that he told in a lot of ways helped set up what we were doing in 9. But it also allowed Episode 9 to have the group together and out on an adventure in a way that was weirdly, even though it’s the third film, it’s the first time they all get to be together.”

He would also go on to share that “there were a lot of details [and] story points that Rian set up in Last Jedi that [we] run with in this movie. I don’t think this movie would’ve been nearly what it is without the choices that Rian made, so I’m nothing but grateful.”

“Star Wars” fans who loved and hated “The Last Jedi” will likely be tuning in this weekend to see how it influenced the final tale in The Skywalker Saga.

Are you looking forward to seeing the newer “Star Wars” Resistance heroes finally all working together? Will J.J. Abrams be able to craft a well thought out endcap to the movies which came before it? As this is a “Star Wars” post, I’m sure I don’t have to ask you to share your thoughts in the comments below as the Force is strong with our commenters who love this story set in a galaxy far, far away.