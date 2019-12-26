With another new “Star Wars” release we all know that fans are already both loving and hating the film. When it comes to ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,’ however, director J.J. Abrams isn’t defending what he did with the film. He believes that those who are being critical of what he put together “are right.” Of course, he also feels that those who loved it are also right. Abrams understands with a vast franchise such as “Star Wars,” there will be those who love and hate what is put out.

“No, I would say that they’re right. The people who love it more than anything are also right.”

With so many people who hold franchises dear to their hearts, it is impossible to make everyone happy.

“We knew starting this that any decision we made — a design decision, a musical decision, a narrative decision — would please someone and infuriate someone else. And they’re all right.”

Abrams was also asked if Rian Johnson’s choices were something he held against the director:

“It would be a much more interesting answer if there were conflict. The truth is when I was getting [The Force Awakens] up and running, I was nothing but grateful that a director and writer I admire as much as Rian was coming in to do [the next one.] Not expecting to come back to this, it was just fun to watch what was happening and get to respond to it.”

This isn’t too surprising as Abrams previously shared the same sentiment about Johnson’s work.

You can watch Abrams sharing his opinion from the tweets below:

J.J. responds to fans critism of the film #TheRiseOfSkywalker pic.twitter.com/RYeHvF8vry — kaila ren (@ar1aster) December 21, 2019





J.J. answers a question about basically if he made decisions in TROS to overturn conflicts he had about TLJ #TheRiseofSkywalker pic.twitter.com/rIBWeLktr2 — kaila ren (@ar1aster) December 21, 2019

Do you agree that fans can both love or hate ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ and that everyone is right with their opinion? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ will be printing millions for Disney in your local theater for months to come!