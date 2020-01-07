The first trailer for Netflix’s ‘Locke & Key’ will arrive tomorrow, but for now, here is a quick ten-second teaser clip that gives an idea of what to expect. The video was released by the ‘Locke & Key’ Twitter account. You can check it out below:

It’s quite brief, but the teaser includes the image of someone inserting a key into the keyhole on the back of their neck, similar to the image on the previously released poster (below), someone flying, walking into a mirror, and a shadowy creature creeping through a room (above).

‘Locke & Key’ “is a horror/fantasy series that revolves around three siblings who, after the gruesome murder of their father, move to their ancestral home in Massachusetts only to find the house has magical keys that give them a vast array of powers and abilities. Little do they know, a devious demon also wants the keys, and will stop at nothing to attain them.”

This series is based on the IDW Publishing comic book written by Joe Hill and illustrated by Gabriel Rodriguez, and was developed for television by Carlton Cuse, Aron Eli Coleite, and Meredith Averill. ‘Locke & Key’ has been bounced around quite a bit, and at one point was slated to air on FOX, before being targeted for Hulu, before Netflix finally picked it up, although it scrapped the original trailer which had directed by ‘It’s Andy Muschietti, and recast almost the entire cast, with the exception of Jackson Robert Scott who plays Bode Locke, the youngest child in the family. (He also portrayed Georgie in Muschietti’s ‘It’ films.)

The new cast also includes Darby Stanchfield as Nina Locke, the family matriarch, Bill Heck as her ill-fated husband, Rendell, Connor Jessup as oldest sibling, Tyler, and Emilia Jones as middle child, Kinsey. The cast also includes Sherri Saum as Ellie Whedon, a teacher at the kids’ new school who has a past connection to Rendell and Key House; Griffin Gluck as Gabe, a new friend of Kinsey’s; Laysla de Oliveira as Dodge, the demon antagonist; Petrice Jones as Scot Kavanaugh, who becomes fixated on Kinsey; and Thomas Mitchell Barnet as Sam Lesser, a loner that falls under Dodge’s control.

Recurring cast members are Steven Williams as kindly teacher, Joe Ridgeway; Kevin Alves as “life of the party” Javi, who becomes Tyler’s new best friend; Asha Bromfield as “horror nerd” Zadie Wells; and Felix Mallard as Lucas Caravaggio.

Check back tomorrow for the full-length trailer. ‘Locke & Key’ is due to hit Netflix on February 7.