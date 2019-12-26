SPOILER ALERT: This article contains SPOILERS for ‘Star Trek: The Rise of Skywalker’, so if you haven’t seen it yet, turn back now or proceed with caution.

While ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ wrapped up the “Skywalker Saga” which has spanned 40+ cinematic years, there was one moment that seemed to set things up for another movie or possibly a show on Disney+. Jannah (Naomi Ackie) reveals that she was abducted as a child and forced to become a Stormtrooper, much like Finn, but that she and her fellow abductees revolted. At the end of the film, she speaks to Lando Calrissian (Billy Dee Williams) who asks where she is from. When she replies, “I don’t know,” he replies, “Let’s find out.”

However in the companion book ‘Rise of Skywalker Visual Dictionary’ it is spelled out:

“When peace reigned, [Lando] attempted to start a family, but tragedy struck and his infant daughter vanished. It was only later that it became clear who the culprits behind the abduction were: the First Order, building their fighting forces but also specifically striking out at the old Alliance leadership.”

Rumor has it, this information was conveyed in a scene with Lando, which was cut.

But clearly, Jannah is Lando’s daughter. So mystery solved! No need for another movie or Disney+ series!

On top of that, Disney Book’s ‘Star Wars’ editor Jennifer Heddle stated that this familial connection is included in the ‘Rise of Skywalker’ novelization.



It will still be in the novelization! — Jennifer Heddle (@jenheddle) December 20, 2019

Actually, I wouldn’t mind a series. Lando didn’t really get to contribute much to the sequel trilogy, so it would be nice to see more of Williams in his most famous role. And while Jannah’s role in ‘Rise of Skywalker’ was significant, it wasn’t huge. So it might also be nice to see more of Jannah as well.

John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, and Daisy Ridley have already gone on the record to say that they don’t plan to return in new ‘Star Wars’ projects, but Lucasfilm’s Kathleen Kennedy says that she would like to further explore the newer characters. So maybe this would allow for that.

Would you like to see Lando and Jannah’s story continue in another project?

‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ is now playing in theaters. The ‘Rise of Skywalker Visual Dictionary’ is available at all book retailers.

