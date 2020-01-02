Margot Robbie graces the cover of the latest issue of Variety, to promote her role in the acclaimed new reality-based film ‘Bombshells’, for which she has already been nominated for a Golden Globe. This marks her second GG nod, following her star-making turn in another true-life flick, ‘I, Tonya’ in which she played disgraced figure skater Tonya Harding. She has also gained praise for turns in ‘Mary, Queen of Scots’ and ‘Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood’. But don’t forget, she has another movie coming out soon for which she will most likely not be nominated for any acting awards– returning as Harley Quinn in ‘Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)’.

The DC movies aren’t highbrow awards-bait (except for ‘Joker’), but when handled well, they can be crowd-pleasers. Robbie’s Harley first appeared in David Ayer’s ‘Suicide Squad’ in 2016. Although the picture itself was a mess, Robbie charmed audiences as demented bad girl Harley, the moll of a more gangster (or maybe “gangsta”) Joker, played by Jared Leto.

Although it’s been repeatedly stressed that Leto’s Joker will not be in ‘Birds of Prey’, Robbie reiterated that fact in her Variety profile.

From the article:

“During “Suicide Squad,” Robbie says she “fell in love with” Harley Quinn, though she didn’t understand why the wildly brilliant, unstable character would stay in a relationship with the Joker (played by Jared Leto), who “wants to kill her most of the time… [Birds of Prey] as its subtitle implies, starts after Harley’s breakup with the Joker. Robbie confirms that Leto’s incarnation of the character doesn’t appear, not even as a cameo.”

Robbie is also in a unique position, serving as a producer on ‘Birds of Prey’, not a typical arrangement when it comes to comic book movies. The film also boasts another female producer, Sue Kroll, director Cathy Yan, and screenwriter, Christina Hodson, with whom Robbie bonded over “pizza and mimosas.”

‘Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)’ stars Ella Jay Basco as Cassandra Cain, Ewan McGregor as Roman Sionis/Black Mask, Chris Messina as Victor Zsasz, Rosie Perez as Renée Montoya, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Dinah Lance/Black Canary, and Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Helena Bertinelli/The Huntress, and opens on February 7, 2020.