Early in December, it was announced that the entire writing staff of ‘Marvel’s Tigra & Dazzler Show’ had been fired and a new writer’s room was being assembled. This followed the major shakeup of Marvel Studios’ chief Kevin Feige being placed in charge of all things Marvel– the movies, TV, and comics. ‘Tigra & Dazzler’ was one of four adult animated series being developed for the streaming service, but now comes word that at least one of the other shows is safe.

Appearing on the Fatman Beyond, Kevin Smith assured that his ‘Howard the Duck’ series is still coming along just fine.

“Now, Marvel TV won’t cease to exist it’s just becoming this different version. I hear the Hulu shows are still alive. So far, so good for Howard the Duck. I’ll let you know if anything happens.”

Patton Oswalt is developing another series, ‘M.O.D.O.K.’ about the bizarre Iron Man supervillain. Talk show host/comedian Chelsea Handler is attached to ‘Tigra & Dazzler’ and she remains attached after the recent shakeup. The fourth series in the grouping is ‘Hit-Monkey’. The stars of these four shows will cross over in a special called ‘The Offenders’.

The third and final season of Hulu’s live-action Marvel series ‘Runaways’ recently arrived. There is one more live-action Marvels how headed to the service, ‘Helstrom’. Besides that, it appears that most of Marvel’s TV series will be delivered via Disney+, and tie directly to the movies.

During the same interview, Smith discussed the changes behind the scenes.

“I’ll be honest with you, it makes absolute sense what they’re doing, to put it all under Kevin Feige, like he’s got the movies now, he’s got the TV shows and the comic books it sounds like are going to be under him as well. That makes absolute f**king sense. That being said, it takes nothing away from all the great work that Jeph [Loeb] and Marvel Television have done for the last ten years.”

Hulu hasn’t announced when these Marvel animated series will arrive. It doesn’t sound like they are even in production yet.

