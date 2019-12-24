In ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ director Rian Johnson told us that Rey was no one and came from nothing. Now, fans are wondering how this plays out in ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.‘ Can fans actually trust Kylo Ren? Moviegoers haven’t trusted Adam Driver’s character from the start and the more you knew about Ben Solo the less you wanted to like him even while hoping he could have a chance at redemption. Well, for Leia’s sake if nothing else.

Obviously, there are spoilers below.

If you’ve seen ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ or been online for more than 10-minutes after the film was released, you already likely know that Kylo Ren wasn’t lying when he told Rey that she came from nothing. Only, he also didn’t tell her the entire truth. It wasn’t clear if he knew it or not at the time, but in the grand scheme of things, Rey’s parents really were nothing. However, her grandfather ended up being Emporer Palpatine. While the idea that Rey came from nothing made lineage not seem to be as important to being Force-sensitive, director J.J. Abrams feels that going this route provided an even greater chance for drama and redemption for the young hero.

The details came from a fan who was streaming the Q&A and was shared by Cinema Blend where the director stated:

“One of the themes of the movie is that anyone can be anything regardless of where you’re from. I don’t know if it resonates for everyone, but I think there are quite a few people who appreciate that idea of not coming from a place that you’re particularly excited about or proud of. Though I completely understand ‘you’re nobody’ is a devastating thing, to me, the more painful, the more shocking thing was ‘you’re from the worst possible place.’ And is your destiny, is that thing that you feel, that you know is part of you, somehow, that you’re haunted by, is that your destiny? The idea that choices — there are things more powerful than blood, as Luke says. That feeling was an important thing to convey for us.”

While the idea of coming from someone who isn’t Force-sensitive was a strong selling point for Johnson, the idea of having to rise above being the daughter of the worst person in the galaxy is an even greater story. The concept especially resonates with those who follow the novels and expanded lore which shows how Leia was forced out of the government for the scandal of being Darth Vader’s daughter.

Do you agree with Abrams’ reasoning of having made Rey a Palpatine? Was this a better idea over having no ties to a more significant lineage? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ will be printing millions for Disney in your local theater for months to come!