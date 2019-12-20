Damon Lindelof Again Stresses That A Second Season Of 'Watchmen' May Not Happen

Fans weren’t sure if Damon Lindelof was trying to hide the ending of HBO’s ‘Watchmen’ when he said he wasn’t sure about a second season and now the showrunner is doubling down on his statement. The first season closes as a complete story and left fans hanging on if Angela is the new Dr. Manhattan or if the world is now without a superpowered individual. However, if you were hoping it or any of the other storylines were going to be expanded in a second chapter, that doesn’t appear to be something we should hold our breaths for.

When the final credits rolled, there are plenty of plot lines to continue with where Angela, Lube Man, Agent Blake, and Adrian Veidt were all left off at.

In a recent Entertainment Weekly interview, Lindelof shared why he didn’t think Season 2 may happen:

“I feel for someone who’s wildly inconsistent in general, I’ve been fairly consistent on this point. When we first went public with the pilot at New York Comic-Con, I wanted to make sure that everybody who was going along for the ride knew what the design of the season was. Especially after what happened with Lost, and the way that a lot of serialized dramas unfolded, where the audience doesn’t know how thick the book is when they pick it up. This is a love letter and an examination of the original Watchmen … I wanted everyone to know this is not the middle of the trilogy, this is not the beginning of a seven-season run. In my opinion, the best iteration of any season of Watchmen would mirror the original [graphic novel] in that it would be a self-contained story with the resolution of a fundamental mystery. There’s always going to be space for more Watchmen. I feel like this world is so expansive — hopefully more expansive now than it was before. You could call something “Watchmen” and not even feature any of the characters who were in the original or in this season as long as they all occupy the same world.”

While the creator hasn’t outright dismissed the idea of a second season and even encourages it, you can tell that there doesn’t seem to be one currently in the works:

“If I was going to do another season of Watchmen, I would need to have a really cool idea and a justification for doing it. I don’t have either of those things right now. It doesn’t mean that they won’t come at some future point. I just finished the show four weeks ago. My antenna is up, but it’s like only getting static. I can’t say that there will definitely not be a second season, and I can’t say there definitely will be. That’s kind of where my head’s at.”

At this time, Lindelof doesn’t even know if the actors are still under contract for a second season. That being said, he did go on to muse about the availability of the cast and crew if an idea were to pop into his head:

“That’s a good question. Contractually speaking, I don’t think it’s come up yet. I don’t know what the rules of the hold are. [Regina King] is directing a movie right now and I think will be doing so for the foreseeable future. If any of the actors wanted to do another TV show or movie, I think that they would be free to do so. We’re now basically in a realm where Jean Smart can do Legion and Watchman simultaneously if you can figure out the scheduling. It’s not like the days of Lost where it’s, ‘Sorry Matthew Fox; you’re on lockdown for six years.’ As for the writers … they’ve gone on to other things. I guess I have it in the back of my mind where if I called them up and they were available, and I could be like, ‘Hey, we’re putting the gang back together for another heist, and they would be able to do it.’ But maybe I’m naive about that.”

While we don’t know the exact details about any of the actor’s contracts, it is said that they were signed for an ongoing series, so anything is possible.

