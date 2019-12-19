Lee Daniels has signed on to direct a superhero movie, courtesy of Universal Pictures and Robert Kirkman‘s Skybound Entertainment. The film will be based on a title called ‘Stealth’ that hasn’t even been published yet! ‘Stealth’ #1 will be released on March 11, 2020 by Skybound/Image Comics, with a story by Mike Costa, art by Nate Bellegarde and Tamra Bonvillain, and cover by Jason Howard. It appears that the original concept for ‘Stealth’ originated with Kirkman, creator of ‘The Walking Dead’, and Marc Silvestri, one of the founders of Image Comics, and creator of ‘Cyber Force’ among others, but Costa turned their idea into a story.

For decades, Stealth has waged war on crime in Detroit, but now he’s taken his pursuit of justice too far. Only reporter Tony Barber knows that behind Stealth’s reckless behavior is an older man battling Alzheimer’s—his father. A father unwilling to accept that he’s no longer the hero this city needs… with enemies all too eager to force his retirement.

Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby are penning the screenplay. The duo previously worked on the scripts for ‘Iron Man’ and ‘Cowboys & Aliens’.

Daniels directed the acclaimed films ‘Precious’, ‘The Paperboy’, and ‘The Butler’. He also created the TV series ‘Star’ and ‘Empire’. In addition to directing, he will also produce ‘Stealth’. In January, Daniels announced plans to create a movie based on Youtube star Super Bitch, a.k.a. Dremon Cooper, but there hasn’t been any further news about that.

Kirkman’s ‘The Walking Dead’ is about to get its third series and a theatrical film. His superhero comic ‘Invincible’ is being turned into an animated series for Amazon. Among his other comics that have been turned into TV shows are ‘Super Dinosaur’ (animated) and ‘The Outcast’ (live-action). Kirkman is also a producer on ‘Stealth’ along with his Skybound team of David Alpert, Bryan Furst, and Sean Furst.

The project will be overseen by Universal Executive Vice President of Production Matt Reilly.