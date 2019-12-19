‘Zombieland: Double Tap’ was a modest success at the box office, but it kind of came and went quickly. If you missed it in theaters, it’s coming to home video next month, and a tiny sneak peek has arrived featuring part of one of the bonus featurettes. In this clip, viewers are introduced to Albuquerque (Luke Wilson) and Flagstaff (Thomas Middleditch), the “Doppelgängers” (due to their obvious resemblance to Tallahassee (Woody Harrelson) and Columbus (Jesse Eisenberg)).

Perhaps the most fun anecdote is that Harrelson’s character was originally named Albuquerque, and Eisenberg’s was Flagstaff, but that was changed when the first movie filmed on the East Coast in Atlanta, and they were given more geographically accurate pseudonyms.

It’s not the entire featurette, but it’s still entertaining and should whet your appetite for the upcoming video release:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

‘Zombieland: Double Tap’ introduced a slew of survivors of the zombie apocalypse, including Zoey Deutch’s ditzy Madison, Avan Jogia as the hippie Berkley, and Rosario Dawson as Nevada. Of course, the film also welcomed back Abigail Breslin as Little Rock, and Emma Stone as Wichita.

The sequel made over $47.8 million in theaters, which wasn’t quite twice as much as the first movie made. Despite the first movie not being a smash hit at the box office, it developed a cult following on cable and home video which led to the sequel getting made. But it looks as though ‘Zombieland’s popularity is still limited to that of a cult classic. While there may not be a third movie coming anytime soon, most of the individuals involved would like to return in another ten years, and that could still happen.

Ruben Fleisher directed both ‘Zombieland’ flicks, which were written by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. Dave Callaham also contributed to the screenplay for ‘Double Tap’.

‘Zombieland: Double Tap’ will be released on digital on December 24, and on DVD, Blu-Ray, and 4K on January 21.

