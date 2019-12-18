Kevin Feige Promises The Next Big Marvel Crossover Is "Well Underway"

While we’ve seen quite a few big Marvel Studios movie announcements so far, nothing has come up concerning a new “Avengers” styled crossover film. However, at this year’s Brazil Comic-Con, studio head Kevin Feige shared that a new event film was already “well underway.” It should come as no surprise that the Marvel Cinematic Universe would give us another major film that brings Earth’s Mightiest Heroes together – especially with how many billions the “Avengers” movies have raked in so far.

Between films and Disney+ shows, we know that the Phase 4 line up currently consists of ‘Black Widow‘, ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’, ‘The Eternals‘, ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’, ‘WandaVision’, ‘Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness’, ‘Loki’, ‘Hawkeye’, and ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’. It isn’t clear if the first team-up event will occur after these have all been released or if any other movies are going to be stuck in the schedule as well.

As to it all coming together, Feige stated:

“The MCU is all interconnected, but we really focus on one movie at a time. We’re going to make the best Black Widow movie we can possibly make, the best Eternals movie we can make, the best Shang-Chi, the best Doctor Strange, Thor, Captain Marvel, Black Panther… And keep evolving their stories. Then, yes, it is always fun to see them come together in a master plan. Which is, I promise you, well underway.”

Marvel Studios can finally brag that “It’s all connected” as the upcoming television shows have been wrapped into the greater MCU. It will be interesting to see not only where the threat that brings all of our heroes together comes from, but if they’ll save the world as The Avengers or some other initiative.

Also, as Bob Iger previously stated, we’re living in a “Post-Avengers world,” so you have to wonder if that meant The Avengers are no more and if we’ll be seeing an entirely new team form to battle the next major threat.

Are you looking forward to the next Avengers-level event in the MCU? Share your thoughts in the comments below, True Believers!

Source: Omelete