Hey there guys and gals! Its been a while, but we are proud to welcome you back for an all new Toy News Tuesday! We’re the one weekly column right here on ScienceFiction.com where we seek out all of the awesome news you need to know about any announcements and cool happenings in the toy industry and put them all in one easy to find place for you!

As some of you probably noticed, we took the last two weeks off. Things have been a little crazy around Science Fiction HQ (something about their Toy guy having a newborn infant at home?) But we’re looking to get things back on track once again. This week there is plenty to get excited about with lots of reveals from Hasbro, Diamond Select Toys, DC Collectibles, Hot Toys, and so much more! Don’t waste another moment, scroll on down to check out the Toy News for the week of December 17th, 2019!

Dortmund Comic Con Is Strong With The Force

German fans of the ‘Star Wars’ franchise got an early look at some all new collectibles from Hasbro at Dortmund Comic Con recently! Along with a few new 6″ scale ‘Black Series’ figures, Hasbro also showcased new 5″ scale ‘Galaxy Of Adventure’ figures and even a new 1:1 Scale Force FX Lightsaber! Check out the images and info from Hasbro from Dortmund Comic Con below!

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH CLONE COMMANDER BLY Figure

(HASBRO/Ages 4 & up/Approx. Retail Price: $21.49/Available: Spring 2020)

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH SITH JET TROOPER Figure

(HASBRO/Ages 4 & up/Approx. Retail Price: $21.49/Available: Spring 2020)

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES COUNT DOOKU FORCE FX LIGHTSABER

(HASBRO/Ages 14 & up/Approx. Retail Price: $214.99/Available: Spring 2020)

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER SITH TROOPER ROLEPLAY MASK

(HASBRO/Ages 5 & up /Approx. Retail Price: $9.99/Available: Spring 2020)

STAR WARS GALAXY OF ADVENTURES 5-INCH DARTH MAUL Figure

(HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $9.99/Available: Spring 2020)

STAR WARS GALAXY OF ADVENTURES 5-INCH YODA Figure

(HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $9.99/Available: Spring 2020)

STAR WARS GALAXY OF ADVENTURES 5-INCH BOBA FETT Figure

(HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $9.99/Available: Spring 2020)

STAR WARS GALAXY OF ADVENTURES 5-INCH SITH JET TROOPER Figure

(HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $9.99/Available: Spring 2020)

Hot Toys Does Some ‘Heavy’ Lifting

While most people are busy jonesing for their latest fix of The Child (aka “Baby Yoda”), we are fairly certain that most of us would be excited for ANY new merchandise from the new live action ‘Star Wars’ television series, ‘The Mandalorian’. Thankfully the team at Hot Toys has us covered with their all new 1:6th scale figure of the another of the show’s fan favorite characters, The Heavy Infantry Mandalorian! The all new Hot Toys 1:6th scale Heavy Infantry Mandalorian figure features the standard Hot Toys fare including a highly detailed sculpt and a small arsenal of character specific weaponry. He is expected to release in late 2020 for around $280. Check the full release info from Hot Toys below!

The Mandalorian – Heavy Infantry Mandalorian 1/6 Scale Figure

“This is the way.”

Returning to the enclave on a volcanic world with a camtono of Imperial beskar, the Mandalorian intending to create new armor from it was confronted by a group of other Mandalorians, including Heavy Infantry Mandalorian, who condemned the lone gunfighter for transacting with the Empire.

Following the official introduction of the first wave of Hot Toys’ The Mandalorian collectible figures featuring the title character and IG-11, we are excited to continue the unveil of astonishingly detailed collectibles based on the first-ever live action Star Wars series and officially introduce the new 1/6th scale collectible figure of this Heavy Infantry Mandalorian!

The highly-accurate collectible figure is specially crafted based on the image of Heavy Infantry Mandalorian. Highlighting the features are the newly designed helmet and armor pieces, meticulously tailored outfit, beautifully applied weathering effects, finely sculpted jetpack, highly detailed and articulated heavy blaster with ammo belt, a blade, and a desert-themed figure base.

Don’t miss the chance to add this fully loaded bounty hunter from The Mandalorian in your Star Wars collection!

Baby Yoda On Board

Okay, okay, we hear you. Baby Yoda is what you all really want, so thats what we’ve got for you next with a bounty-ful (get it? Like on ‘The Mandalorian’?) harvest of new merchandise of Baby Yoda, aka ‘The Child’, himself! Fans can look forward to an all new Talking ‘The Child’ Plush, plus a 6″ scale ‘Black Series’ figure, a whole line of 2.2″ collectible figures, and more! You csn check out the full lineup of new Baby Yoda collectibles coming soon from Hasbro below!

STAR WARS THE CHILD TALKING PLUSH Toy

(HASBRO/Ages 3 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99/Available: Spring 2020)

From HASBRO, the STAR WARS THE CHILD 7.5-INCH TALKING PLUSH with character sounds and accessories! Nothing in the galaxy is as cute, has taken as many naps, sipped more soup, or learned to control the Force as THE CHILD from the hit series The Mandalorian on Disney Plus! He may look like “Baby Yoda,” but this lovable creature is called The Child—and now you can become his protector with this cuddly plush toy from HASBRO Star Wars, dressed in the cutest little robe ever seen this side of Mos Eisley. Posable arms let kids pretend the Force is within their reach, while a squeeze of the toy’s soft plush body activates character sounds! Includes talking plush toy, bone broth bowl, and Sorgan frog. Available at most major retailers.

STAR WARS THE CHILD 6.5-INCH Figure

(HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $19.99/Available: Spring 2020)

From HASBRO is the STAR WARS THE CHILD 6.5-inch figure inspired by the itty bitty bounty from the hit Disney Plus series The Mandalorian! THE CHILD is taking the world by storm, and now kids and fans can take one home! Add huge fun to any STAR WARS collection with this big STAR WARS THE CHILD 6.5-INCH Figure. Imagine every bounty hunter in the galaxy is chasing The Child (because, let’s face it, they are) and protect this adorable creature from them all! Featuring design inspired by the live-action series and several points of articulation for big posable fun, kids and fans of all ages will love imagining favorite moments from the STAR WARS galaxy! Available at most major retailers.

STAR WARS THE BOUNTY COLLECTION, THE CHILD 2.2-inch Collectibles

(HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $7.99/Available: Spring 2020)

From HASBRO is the STAR WARS THE BOUNTY COLLECTION, THE CHILD 2.2-INCH Collectible figures, inspired by the super-cute character from the hit Disney Plus series The Mandalorian! He may look like a “Baby Yoda,” but this 50-year-old adorable creature is called The Child and is many things: cute, curious, hungry, sleepy, Force-sensitive, and one of the galaxy’s most wanted! Fans can start their own collection of this adorable character in poses inspired by iconic scenes from the live-action series! With 6 figures to choose from, kids and fans can collect figures featuring fun poses such as sipping soup and blanket wrapped, hold me and ball toy, and froggy snack and force moment. These 2.25-inch collectible figures are an awesome way to start a collection, swap with friends, give as gifts, or display in any STAR WARS collection! For pre-sale these items will be offered as 2 packs for $15.99. Available at most major retailers.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES THE CHILD Figure

(HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $9.99/Available: Spring 2020)

From STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES is THE CHILD 1.12-inch collectible action figure based on the so-cute-it-hurts character from the Disney Plus hit series The Mandalorian! THE CHILD is the most adorable mystery from here to the Outer Rim! Now fans can add the pint-sized galactic sensation to their STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES collections! The 1.12-inch figure is styled to look like The Child, with premium detail and multiple points of articulation. Includes figure, bone broth bowl, toy knob and Sorgan frog. Available at most major retailers

Latest Hot Toys Spider-Man Armors Up

Hot Toys is heading back to the Marvel Comics Universe for their latest 1:6th scale Spider-Man figure! Everyone’s favorite wallcrawler is getting an all new Hot Toys figure in the form of The Iron Spider! Built by Tony Stark himself, this costume first appeared in the comics during the Civil War storyline when Spider-Man traded in his classic red and blue costume for this armored up look. The figure includes fully articulated spider legs and a number of interchangeable hands. Check out the full release info from Hot Toys below!

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Spider-Man (Iron Spider Armor)

1/6th scale Collectible Figure

Introduced in the pages of Marvel Comics’ Amazing Spider-Man in the run-up to the Civil War event, the Iron Spider Armor has captured fans’ eyes with its distinctive design element, and fans can now enjoy swinging around the city in this astonishing suit in the critically-acclaimed video game Marvel’s Spider-Man.

Brought to life through intricate and meticulous workmanship, Hot Toys’ brand new 1/6th scale Spider-Man (Iron Spider Armor) collectible figure, inspired by the Marvel’s Spider-Man unique take on the armor, will continue to expand your favorite Spidey collection! Incorporating distinct elements of Tony Stark’s Iron Man design, this Iron Spider Armor is an awesome piece of battle tech modified with extra details while staying true to its comics origins and the video game’s fresh spin on it.

The figure features a newly crafted masked head sculpt; a specialized body allows great realistic poseability; all-new metallic red and gold Spidey suit with a gold spider emblem on chest; three highly-detailed mechanical pincers; matching interchangeable hands for different classic postures; a variety of web accessories; and a dynamic figure stand for aerial poses.

Get back to protecting the neighborhood with one of the most high-tech Spider-Man suits in 1/6th collectible figure inspired by Marvel’s Spider-Man!

‘Select’ New Marvel Figures Heading To The Disney Store

This week our good friends at Diamond Select Toys announced three new figures for their Marvel Select line that will be heading exclusively to Disney Stores! While many are still reeling from the events of ‘Avengers: Endgame’, collectors will be happy to see all new Marvel Select versions of Thanos, The Hulk, and Captain Marvel can join their collections! Thanos is sporting his armored look, while the Hulk features unique new head sculpt. This also marks the first movie styled Marvel Select figure of Captain Marvel in her classic colors, making her a great addition to ahy fans display! Available now, fans can add these all new ‘Avengers: Endgame’ themed Marvel Select figures to their collections for just $24.99 each!

Marvel Select Thanos

Marvel Select The Hulk

Marvel Select Captain Marvel

Available Now From Diamond Select Toys

If you can’t make it out to the Disney Store, don’t fret! Our good friends at Diamond Select Toys has plenty of awesome new items hitting the shelves of your favorite comic shops and specialty stores this week! Collectors can look forward to new items from licenses like ‘Avengers: Endgame’, ‘Bruce Lee’, and even ‘Batman Returns’! Check out the full solicitations from Diamond Select Toys below and keep an eye out at your favorite local shops for these fantastic new items!

Bruce Lee Gallery Kick PVC Diorama

(Item #JUL192658, SRP: $49.99)

A Diamond Select Toys release! Bruce Lee is the man who has practiced one kick 10,000 times in this new gallery PVC Diorama from DST! Wearing his famous yellow tracksuit, launching a blistering kick with its very own smoke trail, this approximately 10-inch diorama is made of high-quality PVC and features detailed sculpting and paint applications. Packaged in a full-color window box. Designed by Nelson X. Asencio, sculpted by Rocco Tartamella. (Item #JUL192658, SRP: $49.99)

DC Comic Gallery Wonder Woman PVC Diorama

(Item #JUL192663, SRP: $49.99)

A Diamond Select Toys release! This Wonder Woman has us tongue-tied! The Amazonian warrior breaks out her golden lasso and a sword in this all-new PVC diorama from the DC Gallery line. Based on her comic-book appearance, this approximately 9-inch diorama is made of high-quality PVC and features detailed sculpting and paint applications. Packaged in a full-color window box Designed by Caesar, sculpted by Rocco Tartamella. (Item #JUL192663, SRP: $49.99)

DC Movie Classic Vinimates Batman & Catwoman Vinyl Figures 2-Pack

(Item #JUN192388, SRP: $19.99)

A Diamond Select Toys Release! The Bat meets the Cat in the all-new DC Vinimates box set! As seen in the classic movie Batman Returns, Tim Burton’s take on Batman and Catwoman are now together in one package, as a pair of 4-inch vinyl figures. Packaged in a full-color window box. Designed by Barry Bradfield. (Item # JUN192388, SRP: $19.99)

Marvel Comic Premier Collection Green Goblin Resin Statue

(Item #MAR192445, SRP: $150.00)

A Diamond Select Toys release! Spider-Man’s ultimate foe gets the ultimate statue! The Green Goblin stands on his Goblin Glider and throws a smoking pumpkin bomb in this approximately 1/6 scale sculpture. Hand-sculpted by Clayburn Moore based on a design by Yuri Tming, this resin statue is limited to only 3,000 pieces, and each comes with a certificate of authenticity in a full-color box. (Item #MAR192445, SRP: $150.00)

Marvel Movie Gallery Avengers: Endgame Rescue PVC Diorama

(Item #JUL192667, SRP: $49.99)

A Diamond Select Toys release! With the Endgame behind us, here comes an all-new PVC Diorama for the Marvel Gallery line! Pepper Potts in her Rescue armor soars into action against the armies of Thanos in this sculpture crafted in high-quality PVC, with detailed sculpting and paint applications. Packaged in a full-color window box. Sculpted by Gentle Giant Studios. (Item # JUL192667, SRP: $49.99)

Marvel Movie Gallery Avengers: Endgame Captain America PVC Diorama

(Item #JUL192669, SRP: $49.99)

A Diamond Select Toys release! From the ashes of Endgame, rises an all-new PVC Diorama for the Marvel Gallery line! A very worthy Captain America holds aloft Mjolnir in this sculpture crafted in high-quality PVC, with detailed sculpting and paint applications. Packaged in a full-color window box. Sculpted by Rocco Tartamella. (Item #JUL192669, SRP: $49.99)

Marvel Movie Premier Collection Captain Marvel Resin Statue

(MAY192376, SRP: $150.00)

A Diamond Select Toys release! Captain Marvel soars into the Marvel Premier Collection! The silver screen star stands nearly 11 inches tall in this resin statue depicting the heroine running in her trademark leather jacket. Limited to only 3,000 pieces, each sculpture comes packaged in a hand-numbered, full-color box with a certificate of authenticity. Designed by Eamon O’Donoghue, sculpted by Gentle Giant Studios. (MAY192376, SRP: $150.00)

‘Marvel Legends’ Keep On Coming

Hasbro continues to work overtime bringing Marvel fans all of the characters they crave in 6″ scale plastic form! This week we have a number of new announcements for Hasbro’s flagship Marvel line.

Coming straight from Dortmond Comic Con in Germany, we have news from the ‘X-Men’ universe with the new Retro Storm in her black costume, plus the all new Walgreens exclusive Stepford Cuckoos!

Storm comes packaged on a throwback Toybiz cardback much like many of the other recently released Retro Marvel Legends figures. Meanwhile, the Stepford Cuckoos come in standard Marvel Legends packaging and include three distinct alternative heads so that you can clearly differentiate all three of them.

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will also be pleased to hear Hasbro has officially announced the lineup for their upcoming line of figures for the new ‘Black Widow’ solo film that is releasing next year! The wave consists of a mix of both movie and comic styled figures. From the upcoming movie we have Black Widow, Yelena Belova, Red Guardian, and Taskmaster, while the comic half features Spymaster, The Winter Soldier, and Crossbones! The line will feature a build-a-figure of The Crimson Dynamo, although it is unclear if this figure is comic or film inspired.

DC Collectibles Is Set For Summer

We may be feeling the winter chill here in the U.S., but the team at DC Collectibles is already making their big plans for Summer 2020 with a number of new solicitations! In addition to some fantastic new statues in lines like the DC Designer Series’, ‘DC Cover Girls’, and ‘Batman: Black and White’, DCC is also offering some new ‘DC Essentials’ figures based on the recent ‘DCeased’ storyline. They are also going to be giving a wide release to their ‘Justice League Animated’ figure line, which was previously available exclusively to members of the DC Universe streaming service.

You can check out the full solicitations from DC Collectibles for Summer 2020 below!

DC DESIGNER SERIES: BATMAN BY ALEX ROSS DELUXE STATUE

based on artwork by ALEX ROSS

sculpted by JOE MENNA

This faithfully designed deluxe statue features the celebrated art style of Alex Ross in an extremely detailed 1:6 scale statue. Based on the highly popular splash page from the graphic novel Batman: War On Crime, Batman keeps a watchful eye on Gotham City.

• Limited to 5,000 pieces and individually numbered

• Statue measures approximately 13.86″ tall

ON SALE AUGUST 2020

$200.00 US

DC COVER GIRLS: HARLEY QUINN BY FRANK CHO STATUE

based on artwork by FRANK CHO

sculpted by JONATHAN MATTHEWS

Harley looks like she’s up to some mischief in this DC Cover Girls statue by Frank Cho. Wearing her classic jester costume and holding her iconic mallet, it seems as if a surprise is awaiting whoever dares come close enough.

• Limited to 5,000 pieces and individually numbered

• Statue measures approximately 9.25″ tall

ON SALE AUGUST 2020

$140.00 US

BATMAN BLACK & WHITE: BATMAN V.3 BY JIM LEE STATUE

based on artwork by JIM LEE

sculpted by ALEJANDRO PEREIRA

Jim Lee is back in the Batman Black & White line again with this all new 7″ Batman statue. This statue marks Lee’s fifth piece in the line!

• Limited to 5,000 pieces and individually numbered

• Statue measures approximately 7.25″ tall

ON SALE AUGUST 2020

$95.00 US

HARLEY QUINN: RED, WHITE AND BLACK: HARLEY QUINN BY STEVE PUGH STATUE

based on artwork by STEVE PUGH

sculpted by ALEJANDRO PEREIRA

Straight from the pages of DC’s young adult graphic novel, Harley Quinn: Breaking Glass, comes the latest Harley Quinn Red, White, and Black statue. This younger version of Harley shows the character in a more grunge-inspired look.

• Limited to 5,000 pieces and individually numbered

• Statue measures approximately 7″ tall

ON SALE AUGUST 2020

$95.00 US

DC ESSENTIALS: ESSENTIALLY DCEASED BATMAN, THE JOKER, AQUAMAN, AND GREEN LANTERN ACTION FIGURES

Based on the popular DC Comics miniseries from 2019, DCeased, this DC Essentials action figure takes the most popular characters in the line and turns them into zombie-like creatures.

• DCEASED BATMAN – 7.04″ tall

• DCEASED THE JOKER – 6.98″ tall

• DCEASED AQUAMAN – 6.97″ tall

• DCEASED GREEN LANTERN – 7″ tall

ON SALE AUGUST 2020

$28.00 US • Each figure sold separately

JUSTICE LEAGUE: BATMAN, SUPERMAN, WONDER WOMAN, MARTIAN MANHUNTER, THE FLASH, GREEN LANTERN JOHN STEWART, HAWKGIRL, AND AQUAMAN ACTION FIGURES

Inspired by the fan-favorite Justice League animated TV series, this set includes all eight of the exclusive DC Universe action figures: Batman, Martian Manhunter, Green Lantern John Stewart, Hawkgirl, Aquaman, Wonder Woman, the Flash, and Superman. All the figures are sculpted in the unique style of the show and finished with bright, bold colors.

• BATMAN – 6.4″ tall

• SUPERMAN – 6.35″ tall

• WONDER WOMAN – 6.2″ tall

• MARTIAN MANHUNTER – 6.5″ tall

• THE FLASH – 6″ tall

• GREEN LANTERN JOHN STEWART – 5.67″ tall

• HAWKGIRL – 5.3″ tall

• AQUAMAN – 6.46″ tall

$28.00 US • EACH FIGURE SOLD SEPARATELY

DC DESIGNER SERIES: BATMAN BY MIKE MIGNOLA MINI STATUE

based on artwork by MIKE MIGNOLA

sculpted by JONATHAN MATTHEWS

One of DC Collectibles’ most popular Batman designs is back with this 7-inch DC Designer Series mini statue by Mike Mignola. For the first time ever, the statue appears in full color in the 1:10 scale and accommodates any size collection.

• Limited to 5,000 pieces and individually numbered

• Statue measures approximately 7.7″ tall

ON SALE AUGUST 2020 $95.00 US

Rick And Morty Venture Into Season 4

To say that Adult Swim’s fan favorite animated series ‘Rick And Morty” has been a smash hit would be a severe understatement. The show has easily become one of the most popular brands in current popular culture and it isnt difficult to see why! Thankfully the team at Funko is well prepared to bring fans all of the collectibles they could ever want in advance of the upcoming fourth season of the show.

POP! Vinyl collectors will be happy to hear they have plenty of new items to track down, including Space Suit Rick (with Snake), Space Suit Morty (with Snake), Hospice Morty, Auctioneer Mr. Poopy Butthole, Rick (with a Crystal Skull), and King Of $#!+ with sound!

Meanwhile if you’re more into blindboxes you can look forward to a new wave of Mystery Minis that will include Space Suit Rick, Space Suit Morty, Kirkland Meeseeks, Teddy Rick, Heistotron, Death Tree Morty, Hospice Morty, Wasp Rick, The Wizard, Professor Poopy Butthole, Hologram Rick Clone, and Miles Knightly.

There will also be a Gamestop exclusive variant wave that features exclusive figures of Auctioneer Mr. Poopy Butthole, Glow in the Dark Hologram Rick Clone, and Asher Hess.

Does Whatever A Spider-Can

The team at Funko is going back to the well for some all new classic style Spider-Man Funko POP! Vinyls! The newest releases for everyone’s favorite web-slinger include our first comic book styled version of The Vulture, as well as a First-Appearance styled Spider-Man! no word yet as to when these will be dropping, but we are anticipating seeing them on shelves before year’s end.

And with that, we bring this week’s Toy News Tuesday to a close! What do you think about the new items announced this week? Do you plan on picking up anything we mentioned in this week’s column? Are there any lines or brands you’d like to see more coverage of? Let us know in the comments section below!