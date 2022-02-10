Feast on the New ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ Trailer

After having to briefly pause shooting for two weeks in October 2021 due to a mild COVID outbreak on set, ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ is ready to be released upon the world, drawing what many hope will be a fitting conclusion to the ‘Jurassic World’ trilogy of films and likely, if the marketing is to be believed, putting a cap on the “Jurassic Era” of films altogether.

From the descriptions to the teaser trailers to the full-blown trailer we’ve been given today, it has felt like the inevitable conclusion to this saga is upon us. After 5 films of keeping the genetically-recreated dinos (mostly) confined to an island or two, it’s clear that time may very well be up for humans as the dominant species on our planet – but only seeing the film will give us the answers for sure!

Check out the new trailer, which is chock-full of excitement and nostalgia from newer and classic franchise characters alike:

From the ridiculously in-depth description over at Universal Pictures UK:

Genre: Epic Action-Adventure

Cast:​ Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill, DeWanda Wise, Mamoudou Athie, BD Wong, Omar Sy, Isabella Sermon, Campbell Scott, Justice Smith, Scott Haze, Dichen Lachman, Daniella Pineda

Director: Colin Trevorrow

Screenplay by: Emily Carmichael & Colin Trevorrow

Story by:​ Derek Connolly & Colin Trevorrow, based on characters created by Michael Crichton ​​

Producers: Frank Marshall p.g.a, Patrick Crowley p.g.a.

Executive Producers: ​Steven Spielberg, Alexandra Derbyshire, Colin Trevorrow This June, experience the epic conclusion to the Jurassic era as two generations unite for the first time. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are joined by Oscar®-winner Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill in Jurassic World Dominion, a bold, timely and breathtaking new adventure that spans the globe. From Jurassic World architect and director Colin Trevorrow, Dominion takes place four years after Isla Nublar has been destroyed. Dinosaurs now live—and hunt—alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history’s most fearsome creatures. Jurassic World Dominion, from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, propels the more than $5 billion franchise into daring, uncharted territory, featuring never-seen dinosaurs, breakneck action and astonishing new visual effects. The film features new cast members DeWanda Wise (She’s Gotta Have It), Emmy nominee Mamoudou Athie (Archive 81), Dichen Lachman (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Scott Haze (Minari) and Campbell Scott (The Amazing Spider-Man 2). The film’s returning cast includes BD Wong as Dr. Henry Wu, Justice Smith as Franklin Webb, Daniella Pineda as Dr. Zia Rodriguez and Omar Sy as Barry Sembenè. Jurassic World Dominion is directed by Colin Trevorrow, who steered 2015’s Jurassic World to a record-shattering $1.7 billion global box office. The screenplay is by Emily Carmichael (Battle at Big Rock) & Colin Trevorrow from a story by Derek Connolly (Jurassic World) & Trevorrow, based on characters created by Michael Crichton. Jurassic World Dominion is produced by acclaimed franchise producers Frank Marshall p.g.a. and Patrick Crowley p.g.a. and is executive produced by legendary, Oscar®-winning franchise creator Steven Spielberg, Alexandra Derbyshire and Colin Trevorrow.

Jurassic World: Dominion will hit US theaters on June 10, 2022.