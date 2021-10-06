Black Adam fans are getting their first possible look at Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s costume in leaked behind-the-scenes images of the actor’s suit posted to Twitter last night. The leaked images not only include Black Adam’s suit but also show images of the classic Hawkman helmet fans are familiar with from the comics.

The costume has similarities to the one worn by Zachary Levi in Shazam!, which would make sense as both superheroes, while rivals, draw their powers from the same source. Where this is our first peek into Black Adam’s suit, we surely can expect to see more to come at the upcoming DC FanDome event later this month.

So what do you think of the first images of Black Adam’s suit and Hawkman’s helmet? Let us know in the comments below!

Black Adam is scheduled to be released in theaters on July 29, 2022.