Our apologies for the click-bait-ish headline, but this announcement from Marvel really did catch us off guard. Of all the characters in the long-running comic-book company’s mythos to tie the knot, perennial Fantastic Four foil Victor Von Doom would be fairly low on our list of guesses – yet here we are, with the ruler of the fictitious country of Latveria getting ready to say “I do.”

As if that wasn’t enough, the FF will be present at the wedding, along with other big-name guest stars like Black Panther and Prince Namor!

Here’s a few key advance details, directly from our friends at Marvel:

This June, writer Dan Slott and artist R.B. Silva invite readers to attend the nuptials of Victor Von Doom and his most devoted and noble subject, Victorious in FANTASTIC FOUR #33. The second chapter in the upcoming “BRIDE OF DOOM” arc, FANTASTIC FOUR #33 will feature guest stars galore such as Prince Namor and Black Panther and pack a gut punch of an ending that no one will see coming. Just in time for the 60th anniversary of Marvel’s First Family, “THE BRIDE OF DOOM” arc is just the latest thrill ride in Slott and Silva’s masterful run on Fantastic Four and promises to be the next iconic story in the Fantastic Four mythos.

The bride-to-be, Victorious, may not be overly well-known to the average Marvel fan; her real name is Zora Vukovic, and she essentially is a Doom super-fan who helped the villain snap out of his self-piteous funk after his last major story arc with Iron Man a few years back. The Victorious character was recently created, in 2018, so she is a relatively new and unknown element to the Doom story arc.

Readers won’t have too long to wait to see what the self-proclaimed “greatest wedding ceremony in the history of the Marvel Universe” (actual quote from Marvel’s press release!) will bring to the table; Fantastic Four #33 will be available in comic shops and digitally on June 2, 2021.