‘The Expanse,’ arguably the best science fiction show on television right now, is returning to the airwaves for its fifth season this year, it was officially announced at the virtual New York Comic Con going on right now.

Based on the show’s production schedule and release history, it was assumed by most that the show was always going to hit the airwaves before the end of 2020, but the date was confirmed as December 16th during the show’s virtual panel.

Here’s the official description of the show, it’s upcoming season, and a brief recap of all seasons so far:

The future of The Belt has begun as Marco Inaros wages Armageddon against the Inners for a lifetime of oppression and injustice. About The Expanse:

The disappearance of rich-girl-turned-political-activist Julie Mao links the lives of Ceres detective Joe Miller (Thomas Jane), accidental ship captain James Holden (Steven Strait) and U.N. politician Chrisjen Avasarala (Shohreh Aghdashloo). Amidst political tension between Earth, Mars and the Belt, they unravel the single greatest conspiracy of all time. About The Expanse Season 2:

In this noir thriller set two hundred years in the future, the case of a missing young woman leads a washed-up detective across the solar system to uncover the greatest conspiracy in human history. About The Expanse Season 3:

As the Rocinante crew digs deeper into the search for Prax’s missing daughter, the war between Earth and Mars turns deadly in ways the solar system has never seen. But a new threat in the outer reaches of the Belt could prove much more dangerous, threatening to test the very future of humanity. About The Expanse Season 4:

Season 4 of The Expanse, its first as a global Amazon Original, begins a new chapter for the series with the crew of the Rocinante on a mission from the U.N. to explore new worlds beyond the Ring Gate. Humanity has been given access to thousands of Earth-like planets which has created a land rush and furthered tensions between the opposing nations of Earth, Mars and the Belt. Ilus is the first of these planets, one rich with natural resources but also marked by the ruins of a long dead alien civilization. While Earthers, Martians and Belters maneuver to colonize Ilus and its natural resources, these early explorers don’t understand this new world and are unaware of the larger dangers that await them.

We were also given the official trailer for the upcoming season, full of the glorious space battles and intricate interpersonal drama the show has become well-known for:

The fifth season of ‘The Expanse’ will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on December 16, 2020.