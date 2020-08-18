Production on ‘The Matrix 4’ began in February, but as was the case with all movies and TV shows, that ground to a halt when the coronavirus pandemic broke out. Though this project is mostly hush-hush, it is known that Keanu Reeves (Neo), Carrie-Anne Moss (Trinity), Jada Pinkett Smith (Niobe), and even Lambert Wilson (Merovingian) are returning from the original trilogy. But what about Neo’s mentor Morpheus, played by Laurence Fishburn?

When asked about his involvement, Fishburn told New York Magazine (via The Wrap):

“I have not been invited. Maybe that will make me write another play. I wish them well. I hope it’s great.”

Welp. That answers that. Although considering that Fishburn was flat-out lying in part of this statement (“I wish them well. I hope it’s great.”), it’s possible the whole thing is a lie. Okay, kidding. It’s clear that Fishburn/Morpheus will not be back in this sequel.

Fishburn is more laid back in his response, which seems to indicate that he’s fine with not being invited. Joe Pantoliano, however, was still actively campaigning for his character, Cypher, to be resurrected for the new flick.

“Yeah, I’d be interested. I doubt they’re going to be bringing me back. I’ve lobbied for it, believe me. I’ve sent little notes to Lana and asked her, to no response.”

Cypher was killed onscreen. But Morpheus was also killed, although many won’t know that. Via Collider, Morpheus was killed in the MMORPG ‘The Matrix Online’ which launched in 2005, and was sanctioned by the Wachowskis. So, perhaps to Lana Wachowski, the game is canon, which would explain Morpheus’ absence in the upcoming film.

For the record, Hugo Weaving has confirmed that he won’t be in it either.

Directed by Lana Wachowski, ‘The Matrix 4’ co-stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II,Andrew Caldwell, Priyanka Chopra, Eréndira Ibarra, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick, and Toby Onwumere.

‘The Matrix 4’ was scheduled for release on April 1, 2021.