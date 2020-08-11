‘Fear Street’ was a project that was set into motion by 20th Century Fox before it was acquired by Disney, but it seems it was far along enough that Disney allowed it to be finished. Originally, Fox planned to release ‘Fear Street’, based on R.L. Stine’s older-skewing horror novels as three theatrical movies, one month apart, starting this past June. Obviously, that didn’t happen.

Now it appears that ‘Fear Street’ won’t get a theatrical release at all, as Netflix has reportedly acquired the films from Disney. Netflix has announced that ‘Fear Street’ will be part of an initiative called The Summer of Fear, next year. Netflix plans to stick to the one-month-apart release plan.

In 1994, a group of teenagers find out that the terrifying events that have occurred in their town of Shadyside, Ohio may be connected to each other, and that they may be the next targets.

The other movies will be set in 1978 and 1666, but will wrap up back in 1994. The 1978 movie sounds like a summer camp slasher movie, which fits the time period, while the 1666 story, reportedly involves witches. All three will be tied together in one over-arching story.

Reportedly, all three films are complete. They were directed by Leigh Janiak, who co-wrote the scripts with Kyle Killen. One established Netflix star, ‘Stranger Things” Sadie Sink appears in the second. It is known that Gillian Jacobs will appear in more than one, possibly all three. The cast also includes Kiana Madeira, Olivia Welch, Benjamin Flores Jr., Ashley Zukerman, Fred Hechinger, Julia Rehwald, Emily Rudd, McCabe Slye, and Jeremy Ford. Reportedly, Madeira and Welch will play two teenagers in love, but who originate from different time periods, with Madeira existing in 1994, while Welch’s character is from 1666. They are said to be “trying to navigate their rocky relationship when they’re targeted by the crazy horrors of their small town, Shadyside.”

Rudd and Slye will appear in the second movie, and Slye will also appear in the third, but in a different role (maybe). Rudd will portray the older sister of Sink’s character. In the 1978-set movie, he will portray “Bobby Slater, described as a Springsteen-ish burnout who works at a summer camp.” In the 1666 film, “he plays Mad Thomas, a creepy local drunk who stokes the town’s hysteria.”

Look for all three ‘Fear Street’ movies on Netflix next summer.

Source: Deadline