SPOILER ALERT: If you have not finished Season 1 of ‘Warrior Nun’, this article contains a MAJOR SPOILER so turn back now or proceed with caution.

‘Warrior Nun’ might be one of the more unique media offerings to emerge during the pandemic. The new Netflix series arrived two weeks ago and delivered a young paralyzed woman waking up in a morgue, having been resuscitated by an angel’s halo which is now embedded in her back. She soon finds herself among the Order of the Cruciform Sword, an ancient sect of warriors tasked with fighting the forces of evil, which she herself becomes the target of, now that she possesses the Halo of Adriel.

The series hit Netflix’s #1 spot upon its release and has remained steadily in the Top Ten, and has gotten mostly positive reviews. But if you’ve watched it all, you probably had a very shocked reaction to the season finale, which… just… ends! In the middle of an epic battle!

The show’s creator, Simon Barry, revealed to Variety:

“We actually wrote a version of the ending that was a little bit more conclusive. I mean, it had a bit more meat on the bone in terms of what happened. And when we submitted that script to Netflix, they were like, ‘Hey, what if you cut this a little short?’ We were all aghast at first. It was like, ‘Wow, that’s daring and a little bit dangerous.’ But I think we were basically being given tacit approval by Netflix to take some risks and to walk that line. And I think it might have had something to do with their belief that you don’t want to bet against your own failure. You want to aim for success and hope that the show is good enough that you’ve earned the right to end it that way. It put us on a solid note. We were a little nervous about it, but at the end of the day I understand the strategy.”

Even though it was Netflix’s idea to end the episode on a cliffhanger, the streaming service has NOT ordered a second season! But, so far, ‘Warrior Nun’ seems to be performing well. But if you want a conclusion to this battle, you may want to watch it a few more times and tell your friends to do the same.

‘Warrior Nun’ is inspired by the comic book of the same name by Ben Dunn. The series stars Alba Baptista, Toya Turner, Thekla Reuten, Lorena Andrea, Kristina Tonteri-Young, and Tristan Ulloa.

Did you enjoy ‘Warrior Nun’? Are you hoping for a second season?