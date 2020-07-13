In ‘Westworld’ Season 2, host Maeve, played by Thandie Newton, had a purpose– to get her daughter to safety in the Valley Beyond. But in Season 3, she seemed to have shut down somewhat. After realizing her true nature, she simply didn’t want anything more to do her role as a host for the pleasure of human tourists.

Season 4 may not arrive for a few years but Newton has thought about her character and how she would like to see her story carry on. Speaking to Deadline, Newton said:

“I would love to see Maeve with more intent on what she’s doing, with more purpose. I think that it’s not just that I want to be the character, I think that she defines and represents an entire… she personifies freedom, you know? A freedom that has yet to be truly understood. We’ve had this, you know, this crazy new world mapped out for us with this current season, where the best way to harness the energy of the world and keep humanity safe is to give everyone a role and a purpose, and keep everyone satisfied. But the only way to do that is to imprison or suffocate the outliers, which I thought was such an interesting premise, and I think we’re going to see more of whatever that means. Who these outliers are, I don’t think it’s what outliers represent. Are they the connection to the unknown, the spiritual world? Because that’s not something that Westworld has ever dealt with, which is the spiritual, you know, so it’s very much, but it’s either…the spiritual in Westworld are the robots… One of the things I actually love about the show is that I feel like the robots, the AI are metaphors for the dispossessed, the forgotten.”

Of course, Newton isn’t a writer, but perhaps her thoughts will factor into what showrunners Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy plot out.

Check back for more ‘Westworld’ news at it arrives.