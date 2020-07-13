Giancarlo Esposito may not be a household name, but everyone’s seen him, bringing his amazing gravitas to projects like ‘Breaking Bad’ and ‘Better Call Saul’, ‘Revolution’, ‘Once Upon A Time’, the ‘Maze Runner’ movies, and so many more. Perhaps his most high-profile role came in the form of Moff Gideon on Disney+’s massive hit ‘The Mandalorian’ last winter, and he is slated to return in a major role in the upcoming second season. What’s next for this talented actor? Possibly, the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

As he expressed to Entertainment Tonight:

“Well, there’s been all these rumors about being with Marvel, I want to work with those guys. I put it out there all the time. I haven’t created any of those rumors, but I worked years ago with Louis D’Esposito, who’s one of the guys at Marvel, back when he was doing Cotton Club and I was doing Cotton Club, he was the First A.D. What they do is fantastic, and I want to do something enduring with them… I think the Marvel world would be, likely, the next step for me.”

Esposito would be a major “get” for the MCU, as he brings a weight to his roles that few actors can match. I don’t have a suggestion for whom he could play, but it would have to be a villain.

Speaking of that his voice can be heard in DC Universe’s breakout hit animated comedy ‘Harley Quinn’ in the role of Lex Luthor. That series will soon find a wider audience when it arrives on HBO Max later this year.

In the meantime, he also popped up last year in a very different superhero project– Amazon Prime Video’s gory and hilarious spoof ‘The Boys’. Esposito played Stan Edgar, the CEO of Vought International, the corrupt business responsible for creating the vile “superheroes” that supposedly protect that world. Esposito thought this was a one-off cameo, but as the events of S1 came to a close, his character was set up to return in a larger role in S2, as a replacement for Elisabeth Shue’s Madelyn Stillwell.

‘The Boys’ Season 2 premiers on September 4. Season 2 of ‘The Mandalorian’ is expected to arrive in October.

