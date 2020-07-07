Apple has struck a multi-year deal with The Maurice Sendak Foundation to produce shows and specials based on the late writer’s works for the fledgling streaming service Apple TV+. Sendak’s most famous book is, of course, ‘Where the Wild Things Are’, which has already been adapted a few times, including as an animated short in 1973, and opera (!) in 1980, and the 2009 live-action film, directed by Spike Jonze. The new projects for Apple TV+ will be developed with Sendak’s longtime collaborator, Arthur Yorinks, through his Night Kitchen Studios.

‘Where the Wild Things Are’ was first published in 1963, and was recognized with the Caldecott Medal, from children’s librarians. In a 2012, readers of ‘School Library Journal’ voted it the #1 picture book of all time. Among his other works are ‘In the Night Kitchen’ and ‘Outside Over There’. He also illustrated the ‘Little Bear’ books written by Else Holmelund Minarik.

Sendak died on May 8, 2012, at age 83. This is the first time an overall deal has been struck with The Maurice Sendak Foundation to produce multiple projects for one outlet.

Even though ‘Where the Wild Things Are’ is a beloved classic, the live-action movie, produced by Warner Brothers in 2009 was a box office failure. It grossed $100.1 million on a budget of $100 million. Max Records starred in the lead role as the child Max, whose parents are going through a divorce and he finds himself transported to an island inhabited by monsters, created using CGI. The late James Gandolfini provided the voice of Carol, Max’s main Wild Thing friend. Other monsters were voiced by Lauren Ambrose, Chris Cooper, Forest Whitaker, Catherine O’Hara, Paul Dano, Michael Berry Jr., and director Jonze, himself.

Catherine Keener appeared in live-action as Max’s mother, Connie, while Mark Ruffalo portrayed her new boyfriend, Adrian. Pepita Emmerichs played Max’s uncaring sister, Claire.

Check back for updates! Are you excited that new adaptations of Maurice Sendak’s works are coming to Apple TV+?

Source: Deadline