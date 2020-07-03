July is about to get more explosive! Netflix has unveiled a new trailer for its upcoming action flick ‘The Old Guard’, which will be unleashed next week. The film follows the exploits of an immortal, unkillable army, headed up by Charlize Theron as Andromache “Andy” of Scythia. The cast also includes KiKi Layne as new recruit Nile Freeman, Matthias Schoenaerts as Sebastian “Booker” le Livre, Marwan Kenzari as Yusuf “Joe” Al-Kaysani, and Luca Marinelli as Nicolo “Nicky” di Genova, with Chiwetel Ejiofor as their enemy Copley, Harry Melling as Merrick, and Veronica Ngo as Quynh.

[‘The Old Guard’] follows a covert group of tight-knit soldiers with a mysterious inability to die. Led by warrior Andy (Theron), the group has spent centuries protecting the mortal world. But when the team is recruited to take on an emergency mission, their extraordinary abilities are exposed and Andy and Nile (Layne) must help the group eliminate the threat of enemies who plan to replicate and monetize their power by any means necessary. ‘The Old Guard’ is a gritty, grounded, action-packed story that shows living forever is harder than it looks.”

Gina Prince-Bythewood directed ‘The Old Guard’, which is based on the comic book series written by Greg Rucka with art by Leandro Fernandez, published via Image Comics. Rucka himself penned the screenplay for the film, so expect one of the more faithful comic book adaptations.

Check out the new trailer below:

Netflix has been on a roll when it comes to its original action movies. ‘Six Underground’, directed by Michael Bay and starring Ryan Reynolds was a huge streaming hit in December. Earlier in 2019, Ben Affleck headed up the all-star cast of ‘Triple Frontier’, which co-starred Adria Arjona, Garrett Hedlund, Charlie Hunnam, Oscar Isaac, and Pedro Pascal. Will ‘The Old Guard’ be another success? We’ll find out next week!

‘The Old Guard’ will be released on Netflix on July 10.