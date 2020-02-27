The adult-targeted ‘Harley Quinn’ animated series was announced at the same time as WarnerMedia’s DC Universe streaming service on which it is offered, but it took over a year for it to finally arrive. Thankfully, the wait for Season 2 is considerably shorter! The last episode of Season 1 was just released last week, and Season 2 will kick off on April 3.

This announcement came via the show’s Twitter account:



Did you hear the f*cking good news? #DCUHARLEYQUINN returns in April with Season 2! pic.twitter.com/79T32jljQl — Harley Quinn (@DCUHarleyQuinn) February 21, 2020

Okay, in all honesty, DC Universe ordered 26 episodes to begin with and just broke them up into two parts. But that is basically the norm when it comes to animated series. The new episodes were already in the pipeline when the first batch started streaming.

Listen up for two new voices. Alfred Molina will lend his pipes to Mister Freeze, and Sanaa Lathan will voice Catwoman. Once again, because all 26 episodes were ordered upfront, Lathan’s casting was already announced last year. But with news of the arrival of the upcoming episodes… it was announced again.

But Molina’s casting is new, so there’s that. Comic fans will recognize Molina as another supervillain, Doctor Octopus in Sam Raimi’s ‘Spider-Man 2’. He is an acclaimed actor, having been nominated for the Golden Globe for his supporting role in the 2017 miniseries ‘Feud’.

He is also recognizable from ‘Frida’, ‘Magnolia’, ‘Chocolat’, but he has done tons of voice work, most recently in ‘Frozen 2’, as well as in ‘Ralph Breaks the Internet’, and shows like ‘Robot Chicken’ (on which he voiced Lex Luthor among others), ‘Dragons: Race to the Edge’, ‘Summer Camp Island’ and more.

Lathan starred on Showtime’s ‘The Affair’, which just wrapped its fifth and final season. Also last year, she starred in the “Replay” episode of ‘The Twilight Zone’.

She has also done regular voice work as Donna Tubbs (and others) on ‘The Family Guy’ and its spin-off ‘The Cleveland Show’.

The main voice cast of ‘Harley Quinn’ is headed up by Kaley Cuoco as the titular villain, and includes Jason Alexander as Sy Borgman, Diedrich Bader as Batman, Lake Bell as Poison Ivy, Ron Funches as King Shark, Tony Hale as Doctor Psycho and Felix Faust, J. B. Smoove as Frank the Plant, and Alan Tudyk as The Joker (plus Clayface and Calendar Man).

The first 13 episodes are available to stream on DC Universe, and now we know that Season 2 will arrive on April 3. Like all DC Universe originals, episodes are doled out one-per-week.