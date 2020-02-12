The biggest question on everyone’s mind when it comes to ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ is how Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) is alive again after he died in the first movie? Something tells me people will still be wondering that when the film opens in June, as that is a secret everyone is guarding with their lives. But while no one is spilling the beans on his resurrection, Chris Pine is more forthcoming about how his character fits into the storyline of this new film.

As he told EW:

“In the first movie, I played the world-weary soldier who has seen all the depravity that humankind is capable of displaying. And in this one I get to be much more wide-eyed and joyful. My role is really just as a friend, lover, boyfriend-cum-bodyguard who’s trying his best to help Diana on her mission. I’m like the Watson to her Holmes.”

Pine has had the chance to play the alpha male hero, as Captain James T. Kirk in the ‘Star Trek’ franchise, but he chose to bypass that with the DC Universe. He was reportedly offered the role of Green Lantern but instead chose to portray Steve. (He has denied this.) And the results have been golden. His chemistry with Gadot in the first movie made audiences fall in love as the two heroes did so onscreen.

As Gadot revealed in the same EW cover story:

“There was no chemistry test! Honestly, we just had it…. And where other men could be intimidated by the fact that they’re not, you know, the hero hero that men usually are, with Chris he enjoys it, and it challenges him in a way that is so much fun and so funny.”

Director Patty Jenkins added:

“He’s not beta at all. He’s a super alpha who can absolutely wear his discomfort on his sleeve. So, from day one, I was always saying that it should almost be like Wonder Woman meets Indiana Jones, where Indiana would never be emasculated. Chris just very naturally has that quality. You can tell by meeting him that he’s warm and he’s chill and he truly appreciates women.”

In conclusion, Pine stated:

“I think sometimes superhero films may feel they have to fit in a love story just to tick that box. Whereas in this, it’s part and parcel of the spine of the lead character. And that is Wonder Woman — she leads with love and compassion and protectiveness, and these qualities that I think are nurtured by a good strong relationship.”

But will Diana get the happy ending she was denied in the first ‘Wonder Woman’? We’ll have to wait and see.

‘Wonder Woman 1984’ storms into theaters on June 4, 2020.