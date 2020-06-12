“Wonder Woman! All the world is waiting for you…” And they’ll be waiting a little bit longer. ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ was originally supposed to wing its way into theaters on June 4, but when society started to shut down due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Warner Brothers opted to push the sequel back to August 14. Now, even though there are rumblings that cineplexes may start to slowly reopen, WB has announced that ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ has been delayed again. It will now arrive on October 2. WE HOPE!

Wonder Woman herself, Gal Gadot, shared the news via her Twitter account:

The new release date for WW84 is 10.2.20. Wow,it’s finally happening, & I couldn’t be more excited!To all the fans that stuck w/ us through this time, thank u so much! We couldn’t have done this w/o you.I’m so excited for you to get to see this #WW84, it will be worth the wait❤️ pic.twitter.com/GCU0tcpqHT — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) June 12, 2020

‘Wonder Woman’s new release date, in the first weekend of October, is the same as that of last year’s ‘Joker’, which went on to make over $1 billion at the global box office and won two Academy Awards, two Golden Globes, three BAFTAs and many other accolades.

This latest move follows WB’s decision to push back Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet’ from July 17 to July 31. Even in the face of the coronavirus, the studio seemed steadfast in its stance that ‘Tenet’ would open as scheduled. But now it seems that reality has smacked them in the face, as New York City does not expect its multiplexes to be ready by that date. Even so, WB believes this will be a massive hit, and wants as many eyes on this as possible.

In its place, WB will re-issue Nolan’s ‘Inception’ in honor of its 10th anniversary on the July 17 date.

However, Solace Studios’ ‘Unhinged’ has been shoved back from July 1 to July 10, once again, due to the fact that audiences might be bigger at that point. That film stars Russell Crowe and was directed by Derrick Borte.

As it stands now, the first major studio release to arrive in theaters will be Tristar’s young adult romance, ‘The Broken Hearts Gallery’, written and directed by Natalie Krinsky, and starring Geraldine Viswanathan (‘Bad Education’) and Dacre Montgomery (‘Stranger Things’). Selena Gomez serves as an executive producer. Not the splashiest release but hey, it’s something new on the big screen!

Written and directed by Christopher Nolan, ‘Tenet’ stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clémence Poésy, with Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh, and will now open on July 31.

With a screenplay by Dave Callaham, Geoff Johns, and Patty Jenkins, ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ was directed by Jenkins and stars Gal Gadot, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, and Chris Pine. It will now swing into studios on October 2.

Source: Deadline