The long-in-development FX series ‘Y’, based on Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra’s bestselling Vertigo comic book ‘Y: The Last Man’, has landed its new leading man, Ben Schnetzer, who steps in to replace Barry Keoghan, who had been cast as lead character Yorick Brown and played that role in a pilot that was filmed in 2018. Since then, the show has been overhauled. In addition to losing Keoghan, Eliza Clark took over as the new showrunner, replacing Aïda Mashaka Croal and Michael Green.

Schnetzer starred in the pilot for FX’s ‘Gone Hollywood’, from Ted Griffin and Scott Rudin about a talent agency in the 1980s. FX passed on the series in January, but it seems the network was impressed enough with Schnetzer to appoint him as the lead of ‘Y’.

In addition, Schnetzer appeared last year in the thriller ‘The Giant’ and in 2018, starred in the EPIX miniseries ‘The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair’. He previously co-starred on the short-lived ABC series ‘Happy Town’ and appeared in the films ‘The Book Thief’, ‘Snowden’, and ‘Warcraft’, among others.

The comic book ‘Y: The Last Man’ followed the exploits of Yorick, an amateur escape artist/magician who discovers he and his monkey Ampersand are the last surviving male mammals on Earth. (They have a Y-chromosome.)

As for the TV adaptation, reportedly, the rest of the cast from the pilot remains attached, including Diane Lane as Yorick’s mother, Senator Jennifer Brown, Imogen Poots as Yorick’s sister Hero, and Lashana Lynch as Agent 355, plus Juliana Canfield, Marin Ireland, Amber Tamblyn, and Timothy Hutton as the U.S. President.

FX has been trying to make this show a reality since 2015. Hopefully, this will be the last major shakeup. There had been hopes that ‘Y’ would hit airwaves this year. It remains to be seen if they can pull that off.

