This is another project that just seems doomed. FX’s ‘Y’ based on Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra’s bestselling Vertigo comic book ‘Y: The Last Man’ has lost its leading (and mostly only) man, Barry Keoghan. A pilot, starring Keoghan, was completed and FX ordered it to series last February, but since then, there has been snag after snag. Last June, Eliza Clark was appointed showrunner, replacing Aïda Mashaka Croal and Michael Green, who departed in April due to creative differences. FX has been trying to get this show made since 2015.

Just last month, Chairman of FX Networks and FX Productions, John Landgraf, assured that things were coming along fine, and that FX still hoped to launch the series this year.

Reportedly, Keoghan is the only actor being replaced. He would have portrayed Yorick Brown, an amateur magician and escape artist who discovers that he and his pet monkey Ampersand are the last mammals on Earth with a Y chromosome, as a mysterious force eradicates all other men.

The pilot also starred Diane Lane as his mother Senator Jennifer Brown, with Imogen Poots as Yorick’s sister Hero Brown. Lashana Lynch was cast to portray the pivotal role of Agent 355. The pilot also featured Juliana Canfield, Marin Ireland, Amber Tamblyn, and Timothy Hutton as the U.S. President. Melina Matsoukas directed. Obviously, a new first episode will have to be shot, but it’s not clear if it will still be considered a pilot, since FX has already ordered it to series.

Keoghan really broke out in 2017’s ‘Dunkirk’, and has also appeared in HBO’s acclaimed ‘Chernobyl’. He has wrapped his performance in Marvel Studios’ ‘Eternals’, due in theaters this November. No reason was given for his exit from ‘Y’, but it’s not hard to imagine that it was holding him back as his star is steadily rising.

There was no other information given about ‘Y’ overall, so it’s still presumed that FX plans to release it sometime this year. Check back for updates!

Source: The Hollywood Reporter