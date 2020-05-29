‘What We Do In The Shadows’ isn’t dwelling in the shadows any longer. The vampire cult comedy series has seen its second season viewership grow by 25% over Season 1, helped by the recent deal allowing all of FX’s shows to be accessible on Hulu the day after they air. As a result, FX has renewed it for a third season.

S2 episodes average 462,000 live viewers, which is lower than S1’s average of 467,000. However, that figure only represents 15% of the total audience. With delayed (DVR) viewings and those watching on Hulu and other platforms, the show’s audience balloons to 3.2 million!

FX’s VP of original programming, Nick Grad announced:

“We’re incredibly happy that critics and audiences are all in on Shadows. Week in and week out, the producers, writers, and our amazing cast continue to make one of the funniest and best comedy series on TV.”

‘What We Do In The Shadows’ is a mockumentary that follows the exploits of a group of anachronistic vampires dwelling in modern Staten Island, New York. Kayvan Novak stars as the oldest, Nandor the Relentless, a former soldier of the Ottoman Empire, who is the least acclimated to life in the 21st Century. Harvey Guillén portrays Guillermo, Nandor’s groveling familiar, who wanted nothing more than to be turned into a vampire. This was complicated at the end of S1, when he discovered he was a member of the Van Helsing bloodline.

Matt Berry and Natasia Demetriou portray married (but not necessarily faithful) couple, Laszlo and Nadja. Also living with them is Colin Robinson (who is always referred to by his full name), played by Mark Proksch, an energy vampire who feeds off of the boredom of others, which is perfectly suited to his career as a corporate office drone. He is the only resident with a job and supports the others.

The series is based on the 2014 movie of the same name, which was co-directed by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, who both serve as executive producers. Clement is also a writer, and both have directed episodes.

The seventh episode of S2 just aired, leaving just three more to go. This season has seen the vampires attend a Super Bowl party, under the impression it was a “Superb Owl” bash to celebrate a fellow creature of the night; grapple with a “curse” after checking their decades-old emails to discover they did not forward a menacing chain letter; Lazlo assuming the disguise of a human bar owner and girls’ volleyball coach in an effort to evade another vampire to whom he owed money (Jim played by Mark Hamill); and Colin Robinson both becoming supremely powerful after a job promotion, and battling an internet troll who turns out to be a REAL troll.

Are you a fan? Are you glad to know that more misadventures are on their way?

Source: The Hollywood Reporter