‘Manifest’ has a greater destiny at NBC. The network has renewed the sci-fi drama for a third season. The series was created by Jeff Rake and made its debut in 2018, becoming NBC’s top-rated new drama. Its sophomore season debuted earlier this year, during mid-season. While its regular ratings have become somewhat mediocre, its viewership increases exponentially when streaming is factored in, with it delivering roughly 7.7 million audience members.

‘Manifest’ follows the passengers aboard Montego Air Flight 828 who were on their way from Jamaica to New York City when the plane encountered turbulence. Nevertheless, the plane landed just fine, except for the fact that when it landed, five years had mysteriously passed! The passengers realize that a mysterious link is established between them and that their lives are ticking away. They are all set to die after the same amount of time that they went missing.

The cast is headed up by Melissa Roxburgh and Josh Dallas, as sister-and-brother Mikaela and Ben Stone, who were both aboard Flight 828. Mikaela is an NYC police detective, while Ben is a college professor. Together they work to unravel the mystery around their bizarre circumstance. The cast also includes Athena Karkanis, J. R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Jack Messina, Parveen Kaur, and Matt Long.

The last new episode of ‘Manifest’ aired on April 6, so it’s been a long ten weeks that the shows creators and cast have had to endure, while waiting for news as to whether or not this cult favorite was returning. As stated, the live ratings have plunged, but the show is still a hit with those that opt to stream it after the episodes initially air. That is likely why NBC chose to renew it. It can currently be binged on Hulu and the NBC app, but NBC is about to launch its ambitious Peacock streaming service, so it’s very likely fans will be able to find it there as well.

Are you a fan of ‘Manifest’? Are you glad to take another flight?

Source: TV Line